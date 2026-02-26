Latest on The WWE Title Picture Heading Into WrestleMania 42

It sounds like we might end up with more questions than answers regarding the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 following this weekend's Elimination Chamber event.

On paper, the Men's Elimination Chamber match should definitively decide Drew McIntyre's opponent this April at WrestleMania 42 for the WWE Championship. However, things don't appear to be that simple.

Cody Rhodes has been on a mission to earn his rematch against Drew McIntyre. While he's scheduled to compete in the Men's Chamber match this weekend, a victory wouldn't guarantee a singles match between the two men at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was revealed that Rhodes is expected to be involved in the WWE Title scenario at WrestleMania 42, but he isn't the only one.

There is a lot of internal support on the creative side for adding Jacob Fatu to the WWE Title match at the Showcase of the Immortals. While not currently involved in the Chamber match, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has promised Fatu a match against McIntyre in the future, but he didn't say when.

WWE's indecisiveness about one of its biggest matches on the show has created panic across several departments at the company, as they are under deadlines to prepare materials for WrestleMania 42. If creative has a direction for the WWE Title locked in, it appears many people in the company aren't aware of it.

How many men could be involved in the WWE Title picture at WrestleMania 42?

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

While a Cody Rhodes win this weekend might be the direction the company decides to go this weekend, it might not be beneficial for Rhodes' long-term viability as WWE's top babyface.

Crowds have been shaky on Rhodes in recent weeks, and the appearance that the company is force-feeding the WWE Universe another match between Rhodes and McIntyre this weekend might lead to a reaction in Chicago that they aren't necessarily prepared for.

It might be in WWE's best interest to have Randy Orton walk out of this weekend's Elimination Chamber event with the title shot at McIntyre this April.

After McIntyre cost Orton his match against Aleister Black last week on SmackDown, this would make a lot of sense and force the company to figure out another way to involve Rhodes in the title picture heading into their biggest event of the year.

Sami Zayn | Netflix

There's also the possibility of including Sami Zayn, who has been heavily teased in recent weeks. At the end of the day, no matter what happens this weekend, it doesn't appear that McIntyre's match at WrestleMania 42 will be locked in anytime soon.