Drew McIntyre Gives Hilarious Explanation for His Attack on Randy Orton

Despite being WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre remains at war with the world. Throw in the fact that the Scottish star is yet to receive a firm challenger for WrestleMania, and the result is pure chaos. Just the way McIntyre likes it.

On SmackDown, McIntyre has continued his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, despite beating him to win the world title back in January. As such, McIntyre attacked Rhodes as the latter looked to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match. However, Rhodes survived and booked himself a spot in the match, and potentially a rematch with McIntyre.

Fast forward to February 20, and despite Nick Aldis claiming he'd given the champion the night off, McIntyre bought a skybox to watch the show. Not that he intended to stay there.

In the main event, Randy Orton took on Aleister Black, and as he was closing on victory, McIntyre made his presence felt. As Orton rolled Black into the ring, McIntyre smashed him in the face with the WWE Title before being chased off by Rhodes. With Orton stunned, Black hit the Black Mass to grab victory.

After the match, actor and podcaster O’Shea Jackson Jr took to social media to question why McIntyre had gone after Orton. In response, the champion simply said that it was funny.

Away from his rivals on SmackDown, McIntyre has also found himself dragged into the CM Punk and Roman Reigns spat on Raw. During a recent promo segment, both Punk and Reigns dismissed McIntyre and his place as World Champion. In an interview, discussing the comments, McIntyre revealed he was "legitimately upset" at how things transpired.

Everyone wants a shot at Drew McIntyre

While Cody Rhodes remains determined to reclaim the WWE Championship, he's going to have to work hard to get his rematch. Joining Rhodes in the men's Elimination Chamber match are Randy Orton, Trick Williams, LA Knight, and Je'Von Evans. Jey Uso, El Grande Americano, and Bronson Reed will battle for the final spot on Raw.

Orton is the only previous winner in the match, having triumphed back in 2014. On that occasion, he retained the World Heavyweight Title before famously losing it to Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania XXX.

Also on Raw, Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane will look to join Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, Kiana James, and Asuka in the women's chamber match. The winner of that match will also earn a shot at one of the two women's world titles, but which one depends on Liv Morgan.

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

On the same show, Morgan will finally pick her WrestleMania opponent after winning the Royal Rumble. Many expect her to choose Stephanie Vaquer after their heated segment a week ago, leaving Jade Cargill to meet the Elimination Chamber winner.

