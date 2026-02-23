Drew McIntyre Believes Americans Are 'Really Offended' by His Social Media Antics

Drew McIntyre knows exactly what he's doing when he sends out a post on social media.

The world of social media has become a very powerful tool in the wrestling industry. Whether it's for an independent talent to get their name out there by posting their highlight reel or for a WWE Superstar to raise their stock in the company, social media's connection to wrestling has never been more prevalent.

One name who utilizes social media better than almost anyone else in wrestling is current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Whether it's posting in the middle of his match at WrestleMania or visiting Mindy's Bakery in Chicago, the Scottish Warrior has figured out how to get under the skin of the WWE Universe.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Joe Baiamonte of SPORF. When asked about his online conduct on social media, McIntyre believes he's just smartly using the tools he has at his disposal and that fans, particularly in America, are easily offended by it.

"It's just using the tools that we have at our disposal," Drew McIntyre said. "The world we live in today, if you don't use social media to maximize your game, then you're an idiot as far as I'm concerned. It comes down to me and my personality. That's what goes out there. It's what I'm like in real life. I'm from the UK, we talk a lot of crap, we're a bit sarcastic and we've got thick skin.

"In America, half the stuff I say it's, 'oh my God, I can't believe Drew said that online.' What are you talking about? I say worse stuff to my mates, but Americans are really offended by it. So I knew we were onto a winner when we started going down that route and using social media the way I use it."

Drew McIntyre is making a lot of enemies on the road to WrestleMania 42

Drew McIntyre | WWE

This weekend at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 42 opponent will presumably be revealed inside the Men's Chamber matchup. But will things really be that simple this year? Or is the company planning for something bigger?

In recent weeks, WWE has been cleverly adding a wide range of challengers for Drew McIntyre heading into the Showcase of the Immortals. Two of them, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, are set for Sunday's Men's Chamber match, while Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn currently find themselves on the outside looking in.

But with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis increasingly losing his patience with McIntyre as of late, it appears WWE is setting up a multi-man match for Drew McIntyre at the Showcase of the Immortals. Whether it's a triple threat, a fatal four-way, or something else entirely, it appears McIntyre's road to WrestleMania won't be locked into place this weekend in Chicago.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Chelsea Green Felt Nothing but Love the Night She Broke Her Ankle [Exclusive]

Gunther Believes This WWE Star Would be Good to Retire Next

John Cena Reveals What He Wants to See AJ Styles Do Next and What He Meant to His Own Career [Exclusive]

Inside WWE 2K26: Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze & More on the Game’s Latest Edition [Exclusive]