Latest Plans for Cody Rhodes and CM Punk at WrestleMania 43

Don't look now, but WrestleMania 43 is just a little over six months away. The show will take place outside North America for the first time in its history, with the event emanating from Saudi Arabia next spring.

TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel said the company was monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia currently threatening the upcoming Crown Jewel event scheduled to take place in the country on November 7.

As of now, reports suggest WrestleMania 43 has its two main events in place. Last week, news dropped that suggested that Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk was being talked about behind the scenes. A new report from the Wrestling Observer indicates that this match is now under serious consideration.

Rhodes and Punk wrestled at this year's SummerSlam event in Minnesota with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Punk was victorious in the match, which included interference from Randy Orton. The two have yet to cross paths again.

WrestleMania 43 main event set to feature a brand new face

Oba Femi | WWE

The night two main event reportedly locked in is Roman Reigns vs. Oba Femi for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Femi burst onto the scene in WWE earlier this year and defeated Brock Lesnar at his first WrestleMania. Femi also defeated Lesnar at SummerSlam and won this year's King of the Ring tournament.

As King of the Ring, Femi technically has a world title match in his pocket that he hasn't used yet. Could that come at WrestleMania? Time will tell.

A Roman Reigns vs. Oba Femi main event WrestleMania match for the world title is one of the fresher matches that WWE has available to them. Reigns has been the face of the company for a decade and Femi appears to be in line for that role moving forward. Femi vs. Reigns would be a clash of generations.

If WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia goes ahead as scheduled, Reigns will make his first appearance in a match for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship. The event has become the spot for two world champion vs. world champion matches and the winners are the Crown Jewel Champions. This year, Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan will square off against Chelsea Green.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to air live from Saudi Arabia on November 7. No other matches for the event have been announced at this time.