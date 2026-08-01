WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

Night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026 takes place tonight at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scroll down for the live coverage of this evening's premium live event.

The WWE Championship will be on the line at SummerSlam on Saturday evening, with CM Punk putting the title on the line against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been looking to reclaim the title since losing it to Sami Zayn in a triple threat match back in June at Night of Champions.

Rhodes would earn a rematch against Sami Zayn in Chicago, but a sneak attack by Gunther left him not cleared to compete, paving the way for CM Punk to return from a three-month absence in his hometown and defeat Zayn for the title.

The match fans have been fantasy booking since both men competed in AEW years ago will now take place later this evening for the top championship in WWE. Will Punk secure a statement victory? Or will Rhodes win the WWE Championship for the fourth time? We'll find out soon enough.

A huge rubber match is also scheduled for later this evening and is now being reported as tonight's main event, as Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will look to settle their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell.

With Femi scoring a decisive victory over Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 and Lesnar picking up a victory of his own against Femi a month later at Clash in Italy, something has to give when these two men meet inside the cage tonight.

Oba Femi | WWE

Despite rumors in recent weeks that we could potentially see Lesnar retire this evening, it's believed that Lesnar will not be calling it quits tonight, win or lose. How will The Beast Incarnate fare against The Ruler at the biggest party of the Summer? Only time will tell.

Also scheduled for tonight's event, Liv Morgan will make her first defense of the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY. Morgan has yet to defend the title since winning it at WrestleMania 42. Now she will defend the title against the woman who defeated her to become Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of WWE SummerSlam Night One kicks off at 6 p.m. EST.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Card (Saturday)

WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Hell in a Cell: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Jacob Fatu and The Usos of The Bloodline vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys

The Bella Twins and Paige vs. Fatal Influence