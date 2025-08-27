Latest Update Vince McMahon's Potential WWE Comeback And Birthday Celebration Attendance
WWE still has no desire to bring former Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon back to the company.
That's the latest update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who has compiled a detailed report on McMahon's 80th birthday celebration that was held over this past weekend.
A number of current and former WWE Superstars were reportedly in attendance, including The Undertaker, John Cena, JBL, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and The Miz. Longtime WWE executive and producer Bruce Prichard was also spotted with McMahon in the days leading up to the party.
"WWE talent that we spoke to weren't surprised that there were so many present WWE talent there. One who spent a lot of time working with McMahon told Fightful, 'A lot of people here still feel like they owe Vince something, even though he made his money back on them tenfold.'"
Both Vince McMahon and WWE are currently defendants in a civil lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and harassment by former company employee Janel Grant, but there are some within the locker room who are not ready to fully cut ties with their former boss, according to Ross Sapp. At least not until the dust from the case has fully settled, as they themselves would want to be extended that same courtesy.
"While nobody would name who, Fightful Select is told there were a number of other current WWE talent that were there," Ross Sapp said in his report Wednesday. "There were many more that claim they were invited and didn't go, and others who wouldn't have been able to go regardless because they had overseas travel for WWE's current tour."
McMahon was said to be showing signs of his age, with some in attendance saying he was more frail and moving slower than talent were used witnessing before he departed WWE.
There was no WWE involvement in Vince McMahon's celebration
Neither Paul' Triple H' Levesque, nor Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon were at his birthday celebration, according to Ross Sapp. Current WWE President Nick Khan was reportedly not present either.
"We're told that there was no official WWE involvement," Ross Sapp said in his report. "There has been no talk of Vince McMahon returning to WWE in any capacity at this point. Sources at the top of WWE claim to Fightful that they have no desire to bring him back, and that there have been no discussions regarding McMahon contributing in a creative capacity."
There had been some online speculation about a potential Vince McMahon return following Brock Lesnar's shocking appearance at SummerSlam. The Beast is not a defendant in the civil lawsuit, but was named over three dozen times and was allegedly offered certain services to be performed by the plaintiff during past contract negotiations.
Lesnar was gone from WWE for two years, but is expected to have his first match back at WrestlePalooza next month in Indianapolis against John Cena.
