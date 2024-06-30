Liv Morgan Throws Opening Pitch at Fenway Park
The WWE Women’s World Champion threw the pitch before the Boston Red Sox-San Diego Padres game
BOSTON, MA – The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has arrived at Fenway Park.
Morgan threw out the first pitch before today’s Boston Red Sox-San Diego Padres game. She made the pitch while wearing her championship, which is no easy feat.
The reigning Women’s World Champion, Morgan defends her belt at Raw tomorrow against Zelina Vega, which takes place in Boston at TD Garden.
In a rather appropriate coincidence, Morgan’s first pitch took place before the Sox hosted the Padres–who are, naturally, the favorite team of on-screen friend/foe Dominik Mysterio.
