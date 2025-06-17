SI

Orioles Player Had Funny Message for Red Sox Exec After Rafael Devers Trade

One Orioles player was especially grateful that Craig Breslow and the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the Giants.

The unexpected biggest winner of the Rafael Devers trade might be Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn.

Thanks to the Boston Red Sox trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Devers now switches from the American League to the National League, allowing O'Hearn to move up to first in the AL All-Star voting for designated hitters after the first update. Before the trade, Devers led all designated hitters in the AL with 796,382 votes, which are now transferring to the NL, where they rank second behind Shohei Ohtani's 1,398,771 votes. O'Hearn will jump into first place with 353,029 votes.

After the trade, O'Hearn shouted out Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow for trading Devers and thus putting him in position to be named an All-Star.

"I just wanna shoutout Craig Breslow real quick," O'Hearn said on Foul Territory. “Appreciate you, man, for helping me get in the standings. What a wild deal."

O'Hearn has yet to make the MLB All-Star team over his eight years in the majors, but he is now on the verge of achieving that special career feat. It's been a career-year so far for O'Hearn, who is slashing .306/.386/.495 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. With Devers in the NL, O'Hearn now has a much better chance at seeing his career season rewarded with his first ever All-Star appearance.

