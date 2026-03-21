Logan Paul and NFL Legend Nearly Come to Blows at Fanatics Event

Will we see any special celebrities at WrestleMania this year?

WrestleMania 42, the biggest event of the year for WWE, is taking place next month and is famous for being a playground for celebrities. Hollywood and various sports stars have been featured at the show over the years, and this year isn't likely to be different.

For the last month, Tom Brady and Logan Paul have taken shots at each other on social media and during various podcast appearances. Brady called the WWE cute and Paul defended his company by declaring that there were a lot of WWE Superstars that could be dangerous on the football field.

Logan Paul | Netflix

The other side of the coin was that Paul said NFL players wouldn't stand a chance in WWE because of the diverse skill set it calls for.

The feud between Brady and Paul has simmered and has been picked up by additional athletes in their respective fields. In fact, Rob Gronkowski has taken issue with Paul's comments and went so far as to confront him at a recent Fanatics event.

Logan Paul vs. Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

Rob Gronkowski | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brady is hosting a flag football game in conjunction with Fanatics, and both Gronkowski and Paul were on hand. During the event, Paul and Gronkowski got into a verbal war of words and had to be broken apart by Kevin Hart.

Paul vs. Brady at WrestleMania? How about Paul vs. Gronk?

Rob Gronkowski isn't a stranger to WrestleMania or WWE. Gronkowski appeared at WrestleMania 33 and helped Mojo Rawley win a match in the pre-show. He was also a part of the infamous WrestleMania 36 event as the guest host, which was the first-ever two-night edition of WrestleMania, but wasn't in front of any fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WrestleMania 42 this year will air live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is the second year in a row that WWE will host the show in Sin City.

Look at @KevinHart4real caught in the middle of this one 🤣



Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft presented by @DICKS pic.twitter.com/glOB5dBbNp — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 19, 2026

Announced matches for the event include Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship.