Major Update on Potential Tom Brady Involvement at WWE WrestleMania 42

Now that the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber are over and done with, WWE is fast ahead on the road to WrestleMania 42. The show is a little over a month away and plans are starting to be revealed, and those plans might include a possible sports legend.

Merchandise for Tom Brady being made by WWE

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that logos, specialty merchandise, and branding featuring Tom Brady and multiple nicknames for the 7-time Super Bowl Champion, such as "T-Bone" and "The Untouchable Tom Brady," have been created ahead of WrestleMania 42.

It appears talks between Tom Brady's representatives and WWE came about last year after it was decided to bring WrestleMania back to Las Vegas for the second year in a row. Brady has strong connections to the city as he is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, as well as Fanatics, which creates WWE's merchandise.

The concept of Tom Brady potentially getting in the ring and working a match is unlikely, but the chances of him making an appearance at the event seem much more possible.

Logan Paul feuding with Tom Brady

The former WWE United States Champion and Tom Brady have been having a sort of back-and-forth on social media recently.

This all started with a scheduled Fanatics flag football game featuring the two stars in Saudi Arabia. To promote the event, the two spoke on Paul's podcast Impaulsive, and things got a bit heated as Brady claimed that Logan Paul was a good athlete but wasn't on the level of the other football players in the game.

This all led to them going back and forth, eventually seeing Brady have some strong words for Paul. "Logan Paul is a b*tch. Just say he's a b*tch...Come play with the big boys. You're lucky you won't get hit."

Paul has further set out a challenge, offering $1 million for any football player who could beat him in a boxing match. Paul claimed that he would beat any NFL star, going on to name players like Brady, Puka Nacua, and Sam Darnold specifically.

If both men are scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 42, it is likely that WWE will capitalize on this feud and have some sort of interaction between the two stars at the event in Las Vegas. Whether this leads to a boxing match or a wrestling match is yet to be seen.