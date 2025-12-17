How NFL Stars Have Performed Post-ACL Tear in Wake of Mahomes, Parsons Injuries
Two of the NFL’s biggest stars were hit with season-ending injuries this past Sunday, as both Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons suffered torn ACLs in their teams' Week 15 losses.
Mahomes, while trying to make a play to save Kansas City's season, was rolled up on his left leg by a defender before falling to the grass and holding his left knee. He was helped to the locker room, replaced by Gardner Minshew, and has since undergone successful surgery to repair both his ACL and LCL.
Parsons, meanwhile, planted awkwardly on his left leg while trying to contain Broncos quarterback Bo Nix late in the third quarter, before immediately grabbing at his left knee and falling to the ground. He left the game with Green Bay trainers, did not return and an MRI has since concluded that he did, in fact, tear his ACL.
While these injuries are, of course, catostrophic to the Chiefs’ and Packers’ seasons, there's some good news. Odds are that both Mahomes and Parsons will ultimately return to full health—and perhaps be even better than they were before.
Over the past decade-plus, there have been a handful of NFL stars who’ve turned in what could be described as post-ACL success stories only one offseason removed from such devastating injuries. Here’s a look at a few.
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots (2009)
The injury: After leading the Patriots to an undefeated regular season—and an eventual loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII—in 2007, Brady was hit in the left knee by safety Bernard Pollard during New England’s Week 1 matchup vs. the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. He tore both his ACL and MCL.
2009 season: Brady recovered in 12 months and was able to suit up for New England the following season, throwing for 4,398 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading his team to a 10–6 regular season record before a wild-card round loss to the Ravens the following January.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (2012)
The injury: Peterson tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee on Dec. 24, 2011, during a Christmas Eve game against Washington.
2012 season: Peterson returned after eight months, rushing for 2,097 yards, nine short of breaking Eric Dickerson's NFL record of 2,105 yards. Peterson had multiple 200-yard rushing games.
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (2021)
The injury: Amid a trying rookie season that included his Bengals winning only four games, Joe Burrow tore both the ACL and MCL in his left knee during a Week 11 contest against the Washington Football team. He also suffered damage to his PCL and meniscus.
2021 season: Burrow returned in Week 1, turning in one of his better campaigns to date. Not only did he complete a league-leading 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns, but he led the Bengals to a 10–6 record and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.
Saquon Barkley, RB New York Giants (2021)
The injury: When Barkley was a Giant, he sustained a torn ACL early on in New York’s 2020 season—Sept. 20, to be exact. The then-23-year-old was taken to the ground by Bears safety Eddie Jackson before being carted off the field only two weeks into his third NFL season.
2021 season: Though Barkley was able to make a full recovery and take the field for the Giants at the start of the following season, he battled both an ankle injury and a bout with COVID-19 throughout the campaign. The setbacks resulted in a modest 593 rushing yards, 263 receiving yards and four total touchdowns on 3.7 yards per carry across 13 games.
Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers (2021)
The injury: After winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019, 49ers star Nick Bosa saw his second professional season get cut short after only two games. The defensive end tore his ACL in a Week 2 matchup against the Jets on Sept. 20.
2021 season: Bosa not only made a full recovery and returned to the field to begin 2021, but turned in a dominant campaign, including both a league- and career-high 21 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He followed it with an even better 2022, winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award behind 19 TFLs and a league-best 18.5 sacks.
Breece Hall, RB New York Jets (2023)
The injury: Breece Hall’s NFL career got off to quite a poor start after being selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Seven games into a rookie season in which he was averaging a career-high 5.8 yards per carry and had scored five total touchdowns, the former Iowa State star tore both his ACL and meniscus against the Broncos on Oct. 23.
2023 season: Upon making a full recovery, Hall returned to begin the 2023 campaign and would go on to have his best professional season to date. Over 17 games, he notched career highs in rushing attempts (223), rushing yards (994), receptions (76) and receiving yards (591). Hall also accounted for nine total touchdowns—also a career-high.