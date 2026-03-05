Logan Paul Reacts to Criticism of Je'Von Evans Spot at Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul isn't taking kindly to the WWE Universe's criticisms of his Paulverizer on Je'Von Evans at Elimination Chamber.

Saturday night at WWE Elimination Chamber, Logan Paul secured himself three eliminations before being taken out by a returning Seth Rollins. But it was his elimination of Je'Von Evans that had many in the WWE Universe heated.

Evans' elimination took place when Paul hit him with a brutal-looking Paulverizer, which saw the young WWE Superstar land roughly on his head and neck. Despite the nasty-looking landing, reports coming out of the event indicate that Evans is perfectly okay.

Je'Von Evans | WWE

Logan Paul addresses criticism

On the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul addressed the online criticism that he "missed the spot and almost killed Je'Von Evans." Paul didn't pull any punches, initially putting Evans over before blaming him for not flipping correctly for his finish.

"What the f---? What the frick? Hey, hold on. That's so crazy—Je'Von Evans, new kid, up-and-comer. I'm the first one to support the kid," Logan Paul said. "I got a tweet dating a couple years ago. I said, Je'Von Evans is the future. I'm gonna say this, the kid is one of the best flippers in the WWE, but all of a sudden, when it comes time to flip with me, he can't do it. He can't flip."

When point blank asked what happened, Paul said nothing happened, confirming that Evans is fine but that he should do a better flip next time.

"Nothing happened, bro. He got f---ing got," Logan Paul said. "He got Paulverized, he got pinned. He's fine, but he chalks it up. Put some ice on the neck. Do a better flip next time and get going."

Logan Paul says LA Knight botch at Elimination Chamber wasn't his fault

The Paulverizer spot wasn't the only botch that occurred in the Men's Chamber matchup, as we saw LA Knight accidentally slip off the top rope when he was looking to execute a maneuver. While Paul's co-host decided to put Knight on blast, Paul took the opportunity to defend his Raw rival.

"That particular botch that LA Knight had is not his fault," Logan Paul said. "And I was in the ring, I was watching it go down live, and I can feel the ropes before I do the jumps. They are so slippery and oily, you have no idea, especially when you're the last match of the night, because it's been used, right? And all these oily, sweaty wrestlers are just greasing these ropes up. So by the time it's 10 pm at night, and you're the last group to go, the ropes are soaking wet."

Paul also noted that the logos on the ring mat can also become slippery, which prevents him from moving at full speed during points of a matchup. Something he hilariously took blame for, noting that his PRIME drink was the first logo placed on WWE ring mats.

Logan Paul | Netflix

Following Elimination Chamber, Logan Paul finds himself in a very interesting position on the road to WrestleMania 42. With both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed currently sidelined, Paul might find himself in the ring against Seth Rollins at the Showcase of the Immortals for the second time.

If Breakker isn't able to make it back in time for WWE's biggest event of the year next month, Paul might have fallen upwards right into a top spot on this year's WrestleMania card. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.