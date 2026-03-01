Major Update on Seth Rollins' Creative Plans Following Elimination Chamber Return

He's back!

Seth Rollins returned to WWE during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match Saturday night to begin his revenge tour against the very group that he founded.

The Visionary orchestrated a master plan to sneak into the chamber by sending a decoy masked man down to the ring to purposefully get nabbed by security. Rollins, dressed in all black himself, then waltzed into the ring and delivered a stomp to Logan Paul, which allowed Cody Rhodes to eliminate him from the match.

SETH ROLLINS IS BACK 🤯



LOGAN PAUL IS ELIMINATED pic.twitter.com/Xbbd7ZycPR — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026

Unlike the previous masked men who have been terrorizing The Vision as of late, this hooded figure definitely appeared to be Rollins in disguise and he soon removed his mask to remove any remaining doubt.

Rollins has been out of action since October when he tore his rotator cuff while competing against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel. The injury required surgery, which forced a creative audible.

The following Monday night on Raw, Bron Breakker turned on Rollins and took him out with a massive spear. He then convinced Bronson Reed to join him, and the big man delivered a massive Tsunami to his former leader.

That attack was used as the storyline reason for why Seth needed surgery and was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship.

It was the perfect set up for a showdown with Breakker upon his return, most likely at WrestleMania 42. However, another problem arose when the Unpredictable Badass suffered a significant hernia injury earlier this month and underwent his own surgery.

To make matters even worse, Bronson Reed tore his biceps last Monday night and he is now expected to be on the shelf well beyond this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

What's the plan for WrestleMania 42?

The Vision turns on Seth Rollins | WWE

Seth Rollins being back in the fold already is a great sign that he'll be good to compete this April, but who will his opponent be? The folks over at BodySlam say that WWE is still hoping it's Bron Breakker, but there is another backup plan in place.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Rollins is currently on track to compete at WrestleMania and may already be cleared. WWE is hopeful that Bron Breakker will be cleared from his hernia injury in time to compete as well. If Breakker isn't cleared, Rollins is currently expected to compete against Logan Paul."

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul have met on the grand stage once before. The Visionary defeated The Maverick at WrestleMania 39, in what was Paul's fifth career match at the time.