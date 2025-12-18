Logan Paul Unleashes Fury At WWE Fans Trying To Discredit His Work

Logan Paul is a pro wrestler now, but it's still hard for many purists to accept.

Paul is a talented and consistent cog in the main roster machine and has clearly put in the work to become a better pro wrestler in the ring and on the mic. He's not the content creator trying to do something different for the sake of exposure and wanting to get clicks.

The concept of someone like Paul walking into the pro wrestling business and being as good as he is can be hard to fathom. Some fans are still having a hard time appreciating what Paul has done inside the ring, and there's a community of fans trying to discredit Paul's work by claiming he rehearses entire matches ahead of time.

The former WWE United States champion fired back at fans in his latest weekly vlog.

Logan Paul and John Cena | WWE

Logan Paul is not a part-timer

It's hard for hardcore fans to warm up to part-timers, and whether it's online or in-person at a live event, Paul is constantly hearing the negative feedback on his work. The Vine and YouTube sensation wants fans to be quiet regarding any part-time talk.

"They're telling me I'm a part timer or an outsider lie I'm not working my ass off. Hey, newsflash IWC, get our your calendars. No f*** that, I'll do it for you. I have wrestled November 24, November 29, December 8, and December 15. Four out of the five weeks, I'm in a match. I'm wrestling. I'm working my ass off." Logan Paul

Logan Paul most recently beat Rey Mysterio in the main event of WWE Raw on December 15. Paul won with the help of the masked man who has been helping The Vision since Survivor Series. The man revealed himself to be Austin Theory.

Logan Paul says "f*** you"

Wrestling a match in four out of five weeks makes it difficult to learn matches weeks and months before they happen. Paul pointed out the inconsistency of fans in his most recent vlog as well.

"People saying like, 'Oh, he takes weeks, he takes months to learn the match, that's why his matches are so good'. F*** you. My matches are good because I'm f***ing good. Mind you, may I add, I won all of those matches. Me. Not only am I working, I'm winning. I can't stop winning." Logan Paul

Fans are running out of negative things to say about the kind of wrestler Paul is, and clearly he's had enough with people trying to discredit his work in the ring.

WOW.

SIMPLY WOW.



Much respect to John Cena and Logan Paul!



WHAT A MATCH! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Kb4xtWDp9e — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

Paul ended up being a large part of John Cena's farewell tour. He wrestled as Cena's partner at Money in the Bank and wrestled against him at Clash in Paris, losing both matches. The social media star has since aligned himself with Paul Heyman and The Vision.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Takedown On SI's 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards: Best Wrestlers, Storyline, Match, Rivalry & More

WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Names Match That Was 'The Pinnacle' Of His Career

Cody Rhodes To Feature Legendary Guest On Next Podcast Episode

Major Update On Sting’s Son And His Pro Wrestling Future