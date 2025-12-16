WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (12/15/25)

A brand new era of WWE begins on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Over the weekend, Gunther defeated John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event in what was Cena's final WWE match ever. Gunther won the match by making Cena give up, and will be on hand this week to address that victory.

What will Gunther have to say about retiring John Cena? What will we say about his future WWE plans now that Cena is gone? The world will find out on tonight's episode of WWE Raw.

The WWE Women's World Championship will be on the line this week. Stephanie Vaquer will defend her championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Last week, Vaquer talked about being a fighting champion, and she'll show off that moniker this week.

Rodriguez took out Nikki Bella last week on Raw and demanded a title shot. Will Vaquer be able to vanquish the much bigger challenger?

Also this week, a tag team rivalry will be renewed when The New Day face The Usos. The Usos claimed that their tag team was back in full force last week and they wanted to prove that by beating The New Day.

Will bad Uso luck continue to plague Jey, or will teaming with his brother Jimmy get him back on the winning side of momentum?

Another title match this week is for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. After weeks of training with Natalya, Maxxine Dupri will put her belt on the line against Ivy Nile. Also, after getting slapped in the face by Rey Mysterio two weeks ago on Raw, Logan Paul will renew his rivalry with Mysterio in a singles match on this week's show.

Finally, CM Punk will appear live on this week's episode of Raw. What will Punk say ahead of his huge world championship match against Bron Breakker on January 5?

We'll find out during tonight's episode of WWE Raw.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk | WWE

WWE Raw Results

-The WWE Raw broadcast opened up with a highlight video from this past weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, which featured the final match in the career of John Cena.

-When the video was over, Gunther made his entrance and was loudly booed by the audience. Gunther stood on the announce table and on the turnbuckle as the audience loudly chanted "you suck."

-When Gunther could dodge the booing, he spoke and said he did what he said he was going to do and made John Cena give up. Gunther said when Cena tapped out, he did it like a little b***h. Gunther then left the ring. As he walked up the ramp, he paused and then went back in the ring and posed again as the audience booed.

-Again, Gunther stood on the announce table and said he made John Cena tap out like a little b***h. He yelled at the top of his lungs that he would forever be known as the man who made Jobn Cena give up.

-The camera followed Gunther through the back and to the locker room. There he ran into Akira Tozawa and Otis. They were disappointed in Gunther. He then ran into R-Truth, who called him a piece of trash. Adam Pearce then confronted him and asked if he was proud. He said he was and Pearce told him he was done for the night.

-Gunther walked outside and standing near his car with AJ Styles. Gunther asked if Styles had anything to say, but he didn't. He just moved out of the way and Gunther got in his car. Before driving off, Gunther mocked Cena's "you can't see me" wave.

-The Usos made their entrance and The New Day followed. When they both got to the ring, their renewed rivalry match began.

-The Usos defeated The New Day. Grayson Waller tried to get involved in the match and did on various occasions. Eventually, the referee caught him and kicked him out of ringside area. This gave The Usos the opportunity to hit their 1D finisher for the victory.

-The announce team discussed upcoming matches for WWE Raw on January 5 of the new year. Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was confirmed and Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were announced.

-A vignette aired for Kabuki Warriors. They talked about their history with Iyo Sky, but said they would retain their championships on January 5.

WWE Raw Card (Remaining):

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returns to Raw

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship

Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Ivy Nile for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

