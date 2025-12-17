Major Update On Sting’s Son And His Pro Wrestling Future

Steve Borden Jr, the son of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Sting, is getting close to following in his father's footsteps as a full-time pro wrestler.

A new report by Fightful Select indicates that Borden appeared in an AEW dark match on December 10, and not only did he partake in the match, but he performed excellently in it.

The report states that AEW Founder Tony Khan was very high on the appearance and made exclusive comments about the debut. “I thought he was excellent," Khan said. "He’s doing a great job. Very exciting in my opinion.”

Like his father, Steve Borden reportedly looked to be in incredible shape during his debut, and his physique stood out in a significant way. Fightful says that there are folks in AEW who believe he'll be signed by the company sooner than later.

Steve Borden has already appeared on AEW television

Sting retired from in-ring competition in AEW in March of 2024. He teamed with Darby Allin that night and defeated The Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

As part of Sting's final entrance as an active wrestler, both of his sons donned gear from two of his popular characters over the years. One was Surfer Sting from the 1980s, and the other was dressed in red and black as the NWO Wolfpack Sting. Sting himself dressed in his traditional black and white.

Borden Jr. got physical in the match and helped Sting and Darby win what was Sting's final match. Borden Jr. had his first wrestling match in October of this year at the 52W Hardway: Live Wrestling Nights event, which was an art event put on by Darby Allin.

In an interview, Borden said that telling his father about wanting to be a wrestler was incredibly difficult. “When I told him I wanted to wrestle? Uh, no, that was a tough conversation," Borden Jr. said on The Von Erich Podcast. "I was dreading it."

Though he retired in 2024, Sting appeared for AEW this year, returning to help Darby Allin during his "I Quit" Match with Jon Moxley at this year's Full Gear PPV event. Sting entered the ring and handed Allin his bat in an effort to assist his former tag team partner.

Allin eventually used the bat to take out Moxley's legs. He then used Sting's Scorpion Death Lock submission to make Moxley say "I Quit" and win the match.

Since making his debut this fall, Borden Jr. has also wrestled for the Defy promotion.

