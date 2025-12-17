Cody Rhodes To Feature Legendary Guest On Next Podcast Episode
After retiring from in-ring competition at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend, John Cena is returning to WWE programming.
His return won't be in the ring, but it'll be nearby one. WWE announced on Wednesday afternoon that Cena would be the next special guest on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast.
Rhodes has interviewed top stars across the entertainment industry like Timothy Chalamet, Jelly Roll, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, and many others. The Cena episode will drop on Thursday.
At Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, Cena lost his retirement match to Gunther. In the match, Cena did what he said he would never do. He gave up. While in Gunther's sleeper hold, Cena accepted his fate, smiled, and then tapped out to give Gunther the submission victory.
This week on WWE Raw, Gunther arrogantly gloated about beating Cena. He called Cena a b***h and disrespected his legacy. Gunther was kicked out of the building by Adam Pearce, but had a run-in with AJ Styles outside of the building. Styles seemed to be standing up against the disrespect Gunther showed Cena. It didn't faze Gunther, however. He mocked Cena's "you can't see me" motion and then drove away.
Earlier this year, Gunther retired Goldberg from the WWE. He's now also retired Cena. Could Gunther retire AJ Styles, too? Styles has openly stated that his final year in WWE as an active wrestler will be 2026.
John Cena and Cody Rhodes have history
As for Cena and Rhodes, those two have been attached at the hip for much of 2025 and have a lot to talk about.
Cena began his retirement tour in January of this year at the Royal Rumble. He didn't win the match, but ended up turning heel at Elimination Chamber where he earned a shot at Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Cena won the WrestleMania match against Rhodes and became the world heavyweight champion for a record-setting 17th time. Later in the year, Cena and Rhodes square off again at SummerSlam in New Jersey, where Rhodes defeated Cena to win back his championship.
