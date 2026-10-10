Lucha Libre AAA Preview (10/10/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A big return is set for this week's edition of WWE Lucha Libre AAA at Domo de la Feria in León, Guanajuato, Mexico.

It was a celebratory atmosphere during the previous episode, as El Grande Americano made an appearance with the gold after defeating Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemanía 34.

However, it was Dominik and Omos who got the upper hand on the new champ, with the El Ojo duo defeating Americano and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match. That sets up a rematch between Dominik and Americano for the title atHéroes Immortales on October 24 in Mexico City.

Speaking of Triplemanía 34, Pagano will make an appearance on Lucha Libre AAA after his surprising actions at the biggest show of the year.

He made his return during the Street Fight between his longtime tag team partner, Psycho Clown, and El Carnicero, but instead of helping his friend, Pagano turned on him to align with the masked monster.

What will Pagano have to say about his alliance with El Carnicero?

El Carnicero has defeated Psycho Clown!



That was BRUTAL! 😨 pic.twitter.com/KBiTkFi6yx — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the No. 1 contender for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship will be determined in a Fatal 4-Way Match, as it'll be Joaquin Wilde vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Nobu San.

The winner earns an opportunity to challenge for the title at Héroes Immortales, with current champion Rey Fenix on quite a run after winning the championship at Noche de Los Grandes in May.

Also announced for the show is Los Americanos vs. Tokyo Bad Boys in tag team action.

Both teams participated in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but came up short in their first-round matches. Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar defeated Los Americanos, while Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey defeated the Tokyo Bad Boys.

Here's everything we know about tonight's taped edition of WWE Lucha Libre AAA. Check back for more updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch Lucha Libre AAA:

Streaming: WWE YouTube and Facebook (worldwide), FOX Latin America (Mexico and Latin America)

Lucha Libre AAA start time:

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Lucha Libre AAA location:

Location: Domo de la Feria in León, Guanajuato, Mexico

Lucha Libre AAA Match Card (Announced):

Pagano to appear

Los Americanos (Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano) vs. Tokyo Bad Boys (Kento and Takuma)

Joaquin Wilde vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Nobu San in a AAA World Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match