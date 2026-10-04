Three Major Championship Matches Set for AAA Heroes Inmortales

AAA Heroes Inmortales is less than three weeks away, and three major championship matches have now been announced for the fans that will pack into Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City on Saturday, October 24.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has been on a mission to regain his AAA Mega Championship ever since he lost the title to El Grande Americano on night two of Triplemanía 34, and he "earned" his opportunity at a rematch on the October 3 edition of AAA on Fox.

The main event saw Dom team up with the Nigerian Giant Omos to take on El Grande Americano and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio. Had Dom and Omos emerged victorious, then Mysterio would get a shot at the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Heroes Inmortales.

Final de ensueño para Dominik Mysterio 🔥#AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/Nrt6sz9ypn — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 4, 2026

The night ended after Dom unmasked his father, and then clocked Americano with the AAA Mega Championship belt out of sight of the referee to score the underhanded victory. El Grande Americano will now put his title on the line against "Dirty Dom" in Mexico City.

Prior to Saturday night's broadcast coming to a close, it was announced that Los Perros del Mal, Daga, Angel and Berto, will defend their AAA World Trios Championship at AAA Heroes Inmortales. They'll battle the team of AAA Latin American Champion La Parka, Mr. Iguana, and Nino Hamburguesa.

Rey Fenix will also be defending his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship inside Gimnasio Olimpico, but we will not find out who his next challenger will be until this coming Saturday night.

A Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match has been booked for the October 10 episode of AAA of Fox, with Nobu San of the Tokyo Boys set to take on Mini Vikingo, Jack Cartwheel and Joaquin Wilde. The winner will move on to face Fenix for the title in Mexico City.

Fenix is in the midst of a very strong second reign as AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, which included a spectacular successful defense at Triplemanía 34. He defeated Jack Cartwheel, Mini Vikingo and Nathan Frazer in a legitimate match of the year contender for 2026.

Current card for AAA Heroes Inmortales:

El Grande Americano | WWE

El Grande Americano (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nobu San or Mini Vikingo or Jack Cartwheel or Joaquin Wilde for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Daga, Angel & Humberto Carrillo) (c) vs. La Parka, Mr. Iguana & Nino Hamburguesa for the AAA World Trios Championship

Marisela Pena to be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame