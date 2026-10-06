WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (10/5/26): Solo Sikoa Joins The Bloodline Against The 946

Last week's episode of WWE Raw ended with Jacob Fatu getting crushed by a car driven by Jaida Parker. This week, the show started with Roman Reigns arriving in the building after a video recap detailed Fatu being sent to the hospital.

Reigns got out of the car and was met by The Usos. They said they had family business they wanted to talk to him about. Reigns was about to answer them, but then LA Knight made his entrance. Reigns said he had his own business to take care of and left The Usos in the back as he walked away.

"You're the most manufactured, corporate puppet, industry plant I've ever seen in my life." 😳@RealLAKnight will NOT back down from the OTC! pic.twitter.com/GS97kf22mO — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

In the ring, LA Knight cut a promo about his quest to become world champion on Saturday night at Money in the Bank. Knight spoke and tried to cut down Reigns, but then Reigns walked out to the ring. Reigns told Knight that regardless of what has happened with The Bloodline and 946, he doesn't get rattled. He said he is always ready and the only real champion in WWE. He told the audience to acknowledge him and walked away.

Knight stopped him. He spoke in the face of Reigns and told him he was manufactured and corporate. He said he would win the title on Saturday and that it was a fact of life. Knight then left Reigns in the ring.

Booking Grade: 6/10

So, there was good tension and drama between Reigns and Knight. The crowd still doesn't know how to react and it's limiting how hot this match can get. Clear permission from a storyline perspective to cheer Knight would make this entire story more interesting.

Logan Paul helps the wrong team in opening tag team match

Penta and Je'Von Evans defeated Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. Logan Paul was heavily involved in the match, but the help backfired.

Logan Paul | WWE.com

Paul tried to toss brass knuckles into the ring for his guys to use. Evans got them instead. The crowd cheered for Evans as he used the knuckles on Theory before making the cover for the victory.

After the match, Evans and Penta were attacked by Bronson Reed. The Vision nearly got the full upper hand, but then Oba Femi ran down for the save. He cleared the ring of The Vision and then cut a promo on Reed. He told Reed that he made a mistake trying to climb the mountain instead of a ladder at Money in the Bank. Femi said that he would teach Reed a lesson and give him a fall from grace from that mountain.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Oba Femi cut a strong promo after running off The Vision. 10 out of 10 for that. One out of 10 for the match finish. Why is a babyface like Evans using weapons to get a win like that? Not funny and it doesn't help Evans get more over as a character.

A special Liv Morgan vignette played ahead of her number-one contender match later in the show. Morgan talked about losing the world title and said that Lynch put her nose where it didn't belong. She said on Saturday she would get her title back because she was the best champion ever.

Prior to Lola Vice making her entrance, Roman Reigns finally met with The Usos. He asked them what had been happening with 946 and they said they had their number lately. Reigns asked them why Fatu was making the calls when he made them captains. Reigns then stormed off after saying he'd handle them himself.

Roman Reigns is ready to HANDLE things for The Bloodline 🩸@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/Bo65wufXGg — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Lola Vice and Sol Ruca in a tag team match. Each team got near falls over the other, but it was an errant strike to Ruca that gave the win to The Judgment Day.

Near the end of the match, Vice went to hit Perez with her spinning back fist. She missed Rodriguez and crushed Ruca with it. Vice was shocked by what happened and that surprise left her open for a Perez rollup. Perez pinned Vice and got the victory.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Nothing we haven't seen before. Vice cost her team the match and both she and Ruca are in Money in the Bank on Saturday. To that end, this created a little drama between Vice and Ruca ahead of that match.

Vice's back fist strike is impressive. A cool move for her that hopefully stays protected.

OH MY 😱



Miscommunication between Lola Vice and Sol Ruca leads to the WIN for The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/JS2QrV5e1m — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

Next week's episode of Raw will be a big one. Roman Reigns brought Adam Pearce back to The Usos locker room and told him that the only thing to do was to get The Bloodline in the ring with 946. Pearce said the police should be involved, but confirmed a match would take place next week. The Bloodline vs. 946. The Usos thought Reigns was their partner, but Reigns revealed it was Solo Sikoa instead.

Rey Fenix retains his championship

Rey Fenix defeated Ethan Page with a rollup pin to retain his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. Fenix hit his patented fast offense, but Page was able to ground him midway through the match. Fenix simply rolled Page and got the three-count for the victory.

Booking Grade: 7/10

A fine match and a nice win for Fenix. What's with the Ethan Page push? He is one of the more over heels on Raw and is always booked to do jobs like this one. Page can't be his best self as a bad guy if he doesn't get some strong wins sometimes.

Have to be quicker than that, Ethan 💨@ReyFenixMx picks up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/FGPfboHHFp — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

Big Cass leads Judgment Day to victory

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tag team match. Mysterio and Lee were about to win the match, but were taken out by Big Cass. Cass hit the ringside area and tossed Lee over the barricade. He then pivoted to Mysterio.

Cass lifted Mysterio into the air and tried to throw him into the ring post. Mysterio countered and Cass went crashing into it instead. Mysterio got into the ring and tried to win the match, but Cass got back involved. Mysterio, after being distracted, got hit by McDonagh's head and then covered for the win.

After the match, Cass assaulted Mysterio and Lee. He crushed both with a big boot to the face and then walked away.

Booking Grade: 8/10

It's clear Big Cass isn't thought of as a main-event-level talent on Raw. With that said, this is a strong spot for him. Mid-card heel working with Rey? That works. Guys like Cass are Mysterio's specialty.

Off the distraction from Big Cass, JD uses his BIG head and scores the win for The Judgment Day!! 😬 pic.twitter.com/ljSOrXFonY — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman exchanged words backstage. Reed said he would beat Oba Femi and that he wanted Heyman to know that. Heyman said that he hoped so, but that he'd have to hit Femi with Tsunami after Tsunami in order to do it because Femi was the ruler.

Heyman said that Femi has humbled him. He said that if Reed wasn't careful, Femi would humble him too.

Booking Grade: 9/10

A fine promo that reminded fans that Heyman was involved in this storyline.

Stephanie Vaquer demands triple threat match at Money in the Bank

In the main event, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch ended in a no contest. The match supposed to decide a number one contender for Stephanie Vaquer and the world championship at Money in the Bank. Things went downhill fast.

The Judgment Day repeatedly interfered on behalf of Morgan. So much so, that Vaquer ran out to even the odds. In doing so, she was hit by both Morgan and Lynch. Vaquer then attacked both and the match ended.

Vaquer demanded that Adam Pearce make a triple threat for Money in the Bank. Pearce obliged and said it was official.

Booking Grade: 7/10

If you are a regular watcher of Raw, you knew this was coming. Vaquer had to be the one to call the shot for a triple threat, so they hit there. Big picture? Like Evans earlier in the show, you don't want your babyface champion so ruin matches like these.

WWE Raw Results

Penta and Je'Von Evans defeated Bron Breakker and Austin Theory

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Lola Vice and Sol Ruca

Rey Fenix defeates Ethan Page and retains the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan ended in a no contest