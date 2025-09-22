Ludwig Kaiser Reveals Whose Idea It Was To Split From Gunther
You cannot tell the story of Gunther or Ludwig Kaiser without mentioning Imperium. You also can't tell their stories without mentioning Ringkampf. The duo will be linked together for the rest of their careers no matter what direction they go in.
Ringkampf was the name of Kaiser's three-man faction with Gunther and Timothy Thatcher. The trio of bruisers ravaged through an independent promotion in Germany called Westside Xtreme Wrestling. When Kaiser and Gunther made it to NXT UK, Giovanni Vinci was added to their duo to create Imperium with Gunther as the clear leader.
After years of being a united force, the pair quietly separated on WWE television late last year when Kaiser and Gunther simply stopped appearing on TV together. There was no turn or betrayal or on-screen segment to declare the split official.
Fans are now finding out whose idea it was for this split to happen.
The decision was mutual
Kaiser joined Hamad Firdousi for an episode of his Kennt jeder podcast on YouTube. The former two-time NXT champion revealed exactly whose idea it was to move on from his union with Gunther.
"I think I have never said this in public, but it was Gunther’s and my idea."- Ludwig Kaiser
Kaiser elaborated on his declaration by explaining the history of Ringkampf and what his role was in Imperium. Kaiser stated he had very different roles in both groups despite Gunther being in both.
"Imperium originated in wXw as Ringkampf, even though it was set up differently. We were all on the same level, but with different characters. Timothy Thatcher was the roughneck for the dirty work. I was the arrogant young boy. WALTER (Gunther) was the slaughterer to kill everyone. Imperium was a different dynamic. Gunther was the main guy and I was part of the tag team."- Kaiser
Why did they agree to split?
The arrogant young boy from Ringkampf was ready to blossom into a complete solo act. Kaiser explained why he personally felt it was the right to finally split from Gunther. He praised Gunther for being a truly special talent that brings the best out of everyone around him.
“Gunther is insane, he unlocks something in people that only few can. You need to know your place. My job was to make his act better and not take anything away."- Kaiser explaining his place in Imperium
Kaiser had a job to do and he maximized his potential in that role. It was time to level up beyond just being the star of a duo with Vinci or the sideshow of someone else's main event show. Kaiser simply felt he was ready for more.
"But at some point you want more and you get to a point where you want more. But if you keep walking behind Gunther, I remain the tag team guy. We realized something needs to change, so we did."- Kaiser explaining his split from Gunther
The former WWE Speed champion discussed the courage it took to venture out and do something completely different than what he was done consistently before.
“Of course there is a risk, but in America you need to bank on yourself and on your skills. You need to have the balls to do that. You will get that chance, you need to use it. I would say for myself I did just that.”- Ludwig Kaiser talks about confidence
What's next for Kaiser?
El Grande Americano is being portrayed on television as a masked Kaiser on WWE TV now. The former Imperium and Ringkampf member has carved an interesting character for himself in the form of El Grande Americano and has been heavily involved in Dominik Mysterio's business.
The character originally was portrayed by Chad Gable before he was injured.
Gunther hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing the World Heavyweight championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam earlier this year.
