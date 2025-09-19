CM Punk Gives Fiery Response To Fan Question On When He'll Retire
After CM Punk's recent appearance on the GQ YouTube channel, there won't be anymore questions on when he'll hang the boots up for quite some time as he delivered an emphatic answer to a fan asking when he'll retire from pro wrestling again.
Punk's return to the pro wrestling universe has not been a smooth one. He returned to the business through All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and after multiple incidents in the locker room with talent and an infamously explosive press conference with Tony Khan sat right next to him, Punk was released from AEW. Khan announced Punk's release in September of 2023.
It only took about three months after the release from AEW for Punk to return to the place he's called "home."
C.M. Punk isn't done
A torn tricep and age is not stopping the Second City Saint from pursuing the rest of his pro wrestling dreams. In an episode of Actually Me on GQ's YouTube channel, CM Punk answered a question from a TikTok user asking when he thinks he'll retire from WWE.
"I'll f****** retire whenever I want to. There's work to be done, okay? And you're gonn miss me when I'm gone so shut the f*** up."- C.M. Punk answering when he'll retire
He was very straightforward and very blunt. C.M. Punk is not retiring from pro wrestling in the near future. If C.M. Punk had to hang up the boots in 2026, he would have crafted a career worthy of a first ballot Hall-of-Fame nod despite his decade-long hiatus.
Punk's impact on the pro wrestling business
Punk still chasing World Heavyweight Championship gold is something fans should be grateful for. The six-time WWE World Heavyweight champion has been everywhere and has done it all. He's a former Ring of Honor world champion, a former AEW world champion, and has made appearances in the past for TNA as well.
His 2011 pipe bomb stills rocks comment sections all over the internet every day and the overwhelmingly positive reaction to his return in late-2023 is proof that the impact of his WWE career has still resonated with people ten years later.
Punk is slated to face off against the championship duo of WWE Women's Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch and current World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins with his wife AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Lee is making her grand return to WWE after a decade-long absence herself.
Wrestlepalooza streams live on the new ESPN app at 7:00 pm ET withBrock Lesnar and John Cena opening up the show.
