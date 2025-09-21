The Biggest Winner Of WWE Wrestlepalooza Wasn't AJ Lee Or Brock Lesnar
With all due respect to any major event that preceded it, WWE Wrestlepalooza Saturday night in Indianapolis was the single most important show in company history.
There's no hyperbole in that statement. You only ever get one chance to make a first impression and WWE absolutely needed to deliver with the world tuning in to watch professional wrestling on ESPN, especially after the wall-to-wall promotion the network afforded WWE throughout the week.
Speaking objectively, Wrestlepalooza was not a homerun. The opening contest between John Cena and Brock Lesnar was confusing, to say the least. It was a roughly 9-minute bout that boiled down to little more than finisher spam and a glorified squash of the Greatest of All-Time with just five dates remaining in his career.
Unless Lesnar turns out to be Cena's final opponent this December, where he can go over The Beast and ride off into the sunset as a winner, this booking makes very little to no sense. For what it's worth, the live audience was really into it. As they were all night long.
The Usos certainly brought fire and energy to the party as the thousands in attendance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse participated in a Yeet-fest for the record books. Their reunion did not have a happy ending, however, as Jey Uso ended up busting himself open with a steel chair by accident before falling victim to a Tsunami from Bronson Reed. It made for a bit of a clunky finish to an otherwise really fun tag team match.
Cody Rhodes successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in what was a very solid main event, but one that felt like it was a set up to bigger rematch down the road.
So again, Wrestlepalooza was not a homerun, but it was a solid RBI double to the gap thanks in large part to the efforts of the Women's Division.
Allow me the opportunity to give AJ Lee even more flowers, because she deserves all of them. The former WWE Divas Champion looked as good, if not better, than she did in the ring over 10 years ago, which is truly remarkable.
Perhaps no other WWE return in recent memory, save for maybe her husband's, came with as much jubilation as Lee's. An entire generation of fans, including many of the women who now occupy the WWE locker room, have been clamoring for her comeback.
One can only imagine the amount of pressure she had to be under to show the newest generation of fans why their favorite wrestlers were so excited to have their favorite wrestler back in the ring. Her performance Saturday night was impeccable and more than worthy of the 'you still got it' chants she received from the audience in Indianapolis.
"It felt amazing," Lee said Saturday night on the Wrestlepalooza Post Show. "It was really surreal. It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember. But that was a lot of fun.”
Wrestlepalooza was the perfect cap to what had to have been an incredibly exhilarating few weeks, for both Lee and CM Punk. AJ has admitted that the reception to her return has been overwhelming, especially from all her colleagues that received some level of inspiration from her career.
"To be any tiny piece of their journey is so humbling. I’m so proud of them, like a mama, and they’re wonderful and I’m happy to be in their presence in the locker room but, the evolution of the women has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. They deserved it 10 years ago, they deserve it now, they deserve even more in the next 10 years.”
While AJ Lee was undeniably a winner Saturday night, she wasn't alone. There is no Batman without the Joker, and taking nothing away from the performances of Seth Rollins and CM Punk in that Mixed Tag Team Match, Becky Lynch once again proved that victory can come from defeat.
From the moment that AJ Lee came back on the September 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Man has gone out of her way to put her new rival over. The entire match Saturday night was built around keeping Lee out of the ring and away from the Women's Intercontinental Champion, with Lynch executing top notch heel tactics to make sure CM Punk was unable to tag in his wife.
Becky was so desperate not to square off against the erratic and unpredictable Lee, that she clawed, scratched and clung onto to the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' to stop him from reaching his corner. He inevitably did and casually blew The Man a kiss good-bye moments before finally making AJ Lee the legal competitor.
The offensive onslaught that followed was methodical. Lee picked apart the best female Superstar in WWE history for several minutes before Lynch was able to strike back in any fashion. The final result, however, was never in doubt. After a nearly 30-minute affair, Lee finished off the festivities by getting Lynch to submit to the Black Widow.
After picking up a win over the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, AJ Lee has to now be in line for a shot at the title. Whenever that match takes place, it will be Lee's first singles bout since she lost to Nikki Bella on the March16, 2015 edition of Monday Night Raw.
The Man may ultimately emerge from that encounter with the IC Title still around her waist. Some people will then loudly boast that Lynch isn't willing to put over her opponents. Her actions over the last three weeks are proof that she does that very thing better than anyone.
Stephanie Vaquer makes history at WWE Wrestlepalooza
Having just said all of that about AJ Lee and Becky Lynch, there was no bigger winner at Wrestlepalooza than Stephanie Vaquer.
The Dark Angel outlasted IYO SKY in a 'Match of the Year' contender to capture the Women's World Championship for the first time in her career. Less than a year after she made her televised debut in NXT, Vaquer became the first Latin American woman in company history to win a World Championship.
It's an impressive feat under any circumstances, but especially so given what Stephanie has endured over the last few weeks.
Prior to Triple H confirming the news on the Wrestlepalooza Post Show Saturday night, La Primera told The Takedown on SI that she was out of action during the lead up to the event due to illness.
"To be honest, the last three weeks I was no good. I was sick. My body [does] not feel like a hundred percent," Vaquer said on Friday. "I feel a little weak. I could not train really good the last month."
Prior to this past Monday night on Raw, the last time Vaquer had wrestled a match was back at the end of July. She said she was not 100% heading into Wrestlepalooza, but that a champion has to fight with more with their heart than their body sometimes.
Stephanie Vaquer is embodiment of a true champion and a huge winner coming out of last night's show, alongside IYO SKY, AJ Lee and Becky Lynch. When the lights were at their brightest, and the stage at it's biggest, it was once again the women of WWE who delivered when the company needed them most.
