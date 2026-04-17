Major Danhausen WrestleMania Segment Has Reportedly Been Discussed

Danhausen has taken the WWE Universe by storm ever since he first emerged from his crate at Elimination Chamber, and he's reportedly going to ride his wave of momentum into the biggest show of the year.

WrestleMania 42 will emanate from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium this Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, and even with the show taking place over two nights, time during the broadcast is at a premium.

Perhaps it's his skyrocketing popularity, or he's threatened to curse someone, but either way, the WWE creative team is carving out a few minutes for a Danhausen segment in between the scheduled 13 matches this weekend.

Danhausen | Netflix

"WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select has learned that plans are in place for an in-stadium segment involving Danhausen at WrestleMania, with time allocated for the appearance."

Danhausen has been heavily involved with both The Miz and Kit Wilson in recent weeks on SmackDown, so it would not be surprising to see either man get involved, but there's a chance they won't be the only ones.

WrestleVotes Radio is also reporting that having the host of WrestleMania 42 make an appearance with Danhausen, has at least been discussed.

Will Danhausen see John Cena with weekend?

"While sources did not have specific details on [Danhausen's] segment, an idea involving John Cena has, at the very least, been discussed internally."

The 17-time World Champion is making his return to WWE programming for the first time since his retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event this past December. Danhausen has demanded some time with the Greatest of All Time, but Cena is not the only legend that will be in Las Vegas.

A report surfaced Thursday morning that WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is expected to be backstage at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. Danhausen has referenced the Texas Rattle Snake several times on Monday Night Raw, as he's "mistakenly" called General Manager Adam Pearce "Cold Stone."

Six-man Tag Team Match | WWE

Streamer IShowSpeed is also going to be on the show this weekend. The popular streamer is set to team up with World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Logan Paul in a six-man tag team match against The Usos and LA Knight.

It was Danhausen who cursed Speed a few weeks ago on Raw, setting off a chain of unfortunate events that landed him in the ring at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. It's possible that Speed will once again seek out Danhausen to have him break his curse ahead of his match.

The bottom line is that there are plenty of options on the table to utilize a man of Danhausen's talents. Why limit him to just one segment? Let him make all the human monies.

Meanwhile, WrestleVotes Radio is also reporting that Danhausen may be getting his long-coveted blimp this weekend. A Goodyear Blimp flyover at Allegiant Stadium is apparently in the works, which will be tied to Danhausen.