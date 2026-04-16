Something Is Brewing With 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania

Last year for WrestleMania, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was one-half of the first match to ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. That match was Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13.

Austin was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night before WrestleMania, but then surprised the WWE Universe with an actual in-ring appearance at night two of WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium.

Austin infamously drove a four-wheeler out to the ring and crashed into fans in the audience by accident. He then cut a promo in the ring and announced the full WrestleMania 41 weekend attendance in Las Vegas. Austin also had multiple signings at WWE World.

This year, Austin isn't getting inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend, but he does have WWE World signings scheduled. So, does that mean The Rattlesnake is going to appear at WrestleMania 42 again?

Maybe.

Steve Austin is scheduled to be backstage at WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 Las Vegas | WWE.com

A new report from Bodyslam indicates that Austin is scheduled to be backstage for WrestleMania 42. The report doesn't say whether Austin is strictly scheduled to be backstage or if he will have some kind of on-air role during the event. The Austin signings at WWE World are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Austin has not appeared in front of the cameras for WWE since his WrestleMania 41 appearance last year. His last match? It was four years ago at WrestleMania 38 from inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas. In the main event of night one, Austin had an impromptu match against Kevin Owens and beat him in the middle of the ring with a Stunner. At that time, it was his first match in 19 years.

WrestleMania weekend is on in Las Vegas for WWE. The show will air live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19. Ticket sales for the event have reportedly been slow but have surged in the last few days due to special discounted pricing.

Announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, and Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship.

The show will also feature two dream matches. Seth Rollins vs. Gunther and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi. The first two hours of both nights of WrestleMania 42 will be available on ESPN cable channels.