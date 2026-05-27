Cody Rhodes Reveals New Nickname for Danhausen

It's been almost three months to the day that Danhausen made his official WWE debut at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago.

On that day, Danhausen burst out of a coffin, which had been in a huge wooden box that was shipped back and forth to Raw and SmackDown for many weeks in the lead-up to the show. When Danhausen was revealed to be in the box, he emerged alongside a group of Danhausen dancers in front of a very confused WWE audience.

Was Danhausen a clown? A vampire? A wrestler? A manager? Nobody really knew, and the crowd showed WWE by drowning the segment with boos. My, how the tables have turned.

Three months into his WWE run, Danhausen is a signature WWE star on the SmackDown roster. He isn't challenging for world championships or wrestling in main events, but he occupies plenty of television time and has gotten mainstream attention, being featured in ESPN segments.

Cody Rhodes says Danhausen is one of the most popular stars in WWE

Cody Rhodes called him one of the most popular people in WWE right now. He also revealed his new nickname label. In an interview with ESPN, Rhodes said that he calls Danhausen "King of the Merch Game."

Cody Rhodes | WWE

“I think it's safe to say Danhausen is one of the most popular people in all of WWE at the moment and I don't see it really stopping," Rhodes said. "He overtook the merch game. There’s all kinds of market confusion because the WWE Shop website has a thing that people actually believe, but I'll tell you who's the king right now of the merch game. It’s Danhausen. He’s beating us all.”

Danhausen has appeared on both Raw and SmackDown since joining WWE, but has recently found a more permanent home on the blue brand. Danhausen has been feuding with The Miz and Kit Wilson, and the three of them had an in-ring segment at WrestleMania 42 that also involved the recently retired John Cena.

Danhausen competed in a PLE match against The Miz and Wilson at Backlash, using his Minihausen to team with and claim the victory.

Will Danhausen be involved in the Clash in Italy event this weekend? Time will tell. The show airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally and will feature Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther.

Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat Match for the WWE World Championship, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, and more.