Major Debut Announced for April 10 WWE SmackDown

WWE is bolstering the SmackDown roster with just a week to go before the biggest show of the year.

Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in All Elite Wrestling, made his WWE debut back at the Royal Rumble in January, but he has yet to appear on television since. That's going to change tomorrow night.

The company has announced that Royce Keys will be making his SmackDown debut on one of the final episodes of the Blue Brand ahead of WrestleMania 42. Details about his role on the show were not revealed, but the company did release an introductory video on their social media channels Thursday afternoon.

“I refuse to be defined by where I’m from, but instead by where I’m going.”



From East Palo Alto to the world stage, @RealRoyceKeys’ journey has shaped him into the man he is today. Keys writes another chapter in his story when he makes his official #SmackDown debut TOMORROW!! pic.twitter.com/8vpYJXDIO8 — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2026

Keys spoke about his troubled upbringing in East Palo Alto, California and how wrestling changed his life for the better.

“I refuse to be defined by where I’m from, but instead by where I’m going.” Royce Keys

The next chapter in the story of Royce Keys will be written Friday night at the Sap Center in San Jose, California, roughly a half an hour from his hometown.

Royce Keys and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Keys is hopping back on the road with WWE as his former AEW colleague Cody Rhodes is preparing for his latest main event match-up at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

The reigning WWE Champion will put his title on the line against Randy Orton, who will have Pat McAfee in his corner. The former NFL punter and current ESPN personality made his shocking and controversial return to WWE last Friday, and all three men are scheduled to be at the Sap Center tomorrow night.

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu are also being advertised for the show. As both men eagerly await their Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42, the Scottish Warrior has promised to expose the "real" Jacob Fatu this week on SmackDown.

Finally, Men's United States Champion Sami Zayn will be looking for a little payback against Trick Williams. After a successful title defense against Carmelo Hayes last week, Zayn was attacked by Trick and rapper Lil Yachty.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton are also expected to be in San Jose tomorrow night. Check back Friday morning at 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. CT) for our official preview of this latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown card for April 10 (announced):

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Pat McAfee will be on SmackDown | WWE

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will respond to Randy Orton and Pat McAfee

Drew McIntyre vows to expose the real Jacob Fatu

Men's United States Champion Sami Zayn will seek payback against Trick Williams