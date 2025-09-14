Major Details On Disciplinary Action Andrade Faced From WWE (Exclusive)
On Saturday, it was revealed WWE quietly cut ties with former United States Champion Andrade, moving him to the alumni section of the company website.
The Takedown on SI would soon learn that Andrade's departure was not mutual, and that the company released him from his contract. It is not clear as to whether or not he ever requested his release, but the decision to cut him was on the company's volition, and not related to budget moves.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer would reveal on Saturday night that the release was disciplinary, which The Takedown on SI can confirm. We can also add more context as to what sort of discipline Andrade was facing.
Multiple sources indicate to The Takedown on SI that Andrade had at least one wellness policy violation during his most recent WWE run. It is not known how exactly he was in violation of the policy, or whether or not he in fact tested positive for a banned substance (WWE can suspend talent for failing to produce a test). It is also not clear if it directly led to his release, but it was noted that he was suspended without pay as of a result of it.
Initial reports noted that had had not been backstage at SmackDown as of late, and was not listed on internal rosters. The Takedown on SI can add that he was told to leave a taping last month, and was escorted out of the building. A high-level source asserted this dismissal from the building was in relation to his most recent suspension, and that it affected major creative plans for his tag team with Rey Fenix.
Bodyslam's Cory Hays reported on Saturday night that WWE had tried to get in touch with Andrade for several weeks, but had been unsuccessful. The Takedown on SI cannot confirm this at this time, though the incident at SmackDown was said to have occurred in the middle of August.
Andrade's Previous Wellness Violation
While sources indicated there was at least one wellness violation policy this year, this would not be his first with the company.
WWE announced in January of 2020 that he was suspended for his first violation of the policy, which resulted in a 30-day suspension. He would leave WWE the following year, jumping ship to AEW, where he would perform until December of 2023. There, he also faced disciplinary action following a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara.
He would return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble match, and last performed at SummerSlam in a Six-Pack TLC match.
It should also be noted that WWE has not published any potential wellness policy violations publicly since the TKO merger in 2023. As a result, it is unknown how many there have been, if there have been any outside of this at all.
WWE has not commented on the nature of the release in a formal capacity as of press time.
