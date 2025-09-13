WWE Star Xavier Woods Shares Rather Graphic Post Surgery Photos
Xavier Woods was supposed to be in action Friday night at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas, but that did not end up happening.
He was set to team with his longtime tag partner Kofi Kingston as The New Day were going to challenge Psycho Clown & Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, but prior to the show, Woods announced that he had surgery on his head just a few hours before and would not be cleared to compete.
The tag title match would still take place with Grayson Waller stepping in for Woods, but Xavier was still there ringside to be tormented by Psycho Clown on numerous occasions.
Psycho Clown and Pagano would ultimately retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships over Kingston and Waller, before the Wyatt Sicks showed up to wreck havoc on those competitors left standing in the ring.
As for Xavier Woods, it turns out that the surgery announcement was not an angle. The King of the Ring winner took to social media late Friday night to show off some pretty graphic before and after photos of the procedure.
Woods would later clarify that he had a lipoma removed from his head, which is a benign, non-cancerous tumor made up of fat cells. Keeping up with kayfabe, Xavier did claim that the mass developed thanks to Penta and his Mexican Destroyer.
It's not currently clear how long Woods will be out of action, but a quick google search says that recovery time for this kind of surgery is typically 2-6 weeks.
WWE Worlds Collide Results:
Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to capture the AAA Mega Championship
El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Dragon Lee, Ethan Page and JD McDonagh in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain the AAA Latin American Championship
Psycho Clown & Pagano defeated Kofi Kingston & Grayson Waller to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championship
Natalya defeated Faby Apache to become the No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship
Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice defeated Finn Bálor & Roxanne Perez
Niño Hamburguesa, Octagón Jr., Laredo Kid & Mascarita Sagrada defeated Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado & Mini Abismo Negro in a Lucha Showcase 8-Man Tag Team Match
