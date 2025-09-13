WWE Star Xavier Woods Shares Rather Graphic Post Surgery Photos

For those of you doubting that I had surgery yesterday morning. Here is a before and after pic. Plus the lymphoma that was carved out of the back of my head. This was the result of @ScrapDaddyAP instructing @PENTAELZEROM to injure me. Thanks Penta#ThankGodForTheNewDay https://t.co/auYKQTkLKQ pic.twitter.com/v69bo4Je9s