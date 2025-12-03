WWE YouTube Channel Hits Historic Milestone That Few Channels Have Reached
WWE is a content-generating machine.
The company has leveraged its product to bring in millions of dollars in revenue across multiple platforms. Netflix, USA Network, The CW Network, A&E, Peacock, ESPN, and TUBI are all outlets that carry WWE programming each month.
YouTube has also become a priority platform for pushing not only current WWE content, but archive content as well. WWE launched the WWE Network in 2014 and used it as a hub for both old and new content. In 2021, the company pivoted its business strategy, instead using that content to earn massive licensing fees from various partners.
Because of that pivot, the company had a gap in content availability, and YouTube has been the main source to fill that void. The platform is now a history maker for WWE.
WWE makes history on YouTube
According to a report from Social Blade, the WWE YouTube channel has surpassed one hundred billion views. It's only the 12th channel to accomplish the feat.
WWE launched its channel in 2007 and now has 111 million subscribers, ranking 13th highest on the platform. Throughout that time, WWE has uploaded nearly 90,000 videos to the channel.
The WWE YouTube channel regularly hosts daily clips from the company's weekly television products Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and is also home to PLE pre-shows and other various news announcements that they've done over the years.
The channel is also home to various archive content, including popular and historical matches, clips, promos, and other top content from decades of footage. In addition to the main channel, WWE has launched WWE Vault and WCW Vault channels on YouTube that house more rare archived content from the WWE library.
Currently, those channels are stocked with old NWA events and territory events, including material from WCCW, Mid-Atlantic, and Mid-South Wrestling. The channels also have collections of various superstar matches, including The Undertaker, AJ Lee, John Cena, and others.
In 2025, WWE began multiple content partnership deals with some of the biggest platforms in the world. WWE Raw started airing on Netflix in January 2025, while SmackDown returned to the USA Network at the end of 2024, and NXT became the signature WWE program broadcast on The CW Network.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Why The Rumored WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Events Are The Right Choices
Fans & Wrestlers Share Heartfelt Tributes After CM Punk Announces The Death Of His Dog, Larry
Chris Jericho Comments On Future As AEW & WWE Reportedly Vie To Sign Him
AEW Dynamite Preview (12/3/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn