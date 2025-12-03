WWE YouTube Channel Hits Historic Milestone That Few Channels Have Reached

WWE is a content-generating machine.

The company has leveraged its product to bring in millions of dollars in revenue across multiple platforms. Netflix, USA Network, The CW Network, A&E, Peacock, ESPN, and TUBI are all outlets that carry WWE programming each month.

YouTube has also become a priority platform for pushing not only current WWE content, but archive content as well. WWE launched the WWE Network in 2014 and used it as a hub for both old and new content. In 2021, the company pivoted its business strategy, instead using that content to earn massive licensing fees from various partners.

Because of that pivot, the company had a gap in content availability, and YouTube has been the main source to fill that void. The platform is now a history maker for WWE.

WWE makes history on YouTube

Triple H | WWE

According to a report from Social Blade, the WWE YouTube channel has surpassed one hundred billion views. It's only the 12th channel to accomplish the feat.

WWE launched its channel in 2007 and now has 111 million subscribers, ranking 13th highest on the platform. Throughout that time, WWE has uploaded nearly 90,000 videos to the channel.

The WWE YouTube channel regularly hosts daily clips from the company's weekly television products Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and is also home to PLE pre-shows and other various news announcements that they've done over the years.

The channel is also home to various archive content, including popular and historical matches, clips, promos, and other top content from decades of footage. In addition to the main channel, WWE has launched WWE Vault and WCW Vault channels on YouTube that house more rare archived content from the WWE library.

Currently, those channels are stocked with old NWA events and territory events, including material from WCCW, Mid-Atlantic, and Mid-South Wrestling. The channels also have collections of various superstar matches, including The Undertaker, AJ Lee, John Cena, and others.

In 2025, WWE began multiple content partnership deals with some of the biggest platforms in the world. WWE Raw started airing on Netflix in January 2025, while SmackDown returned to the USA Network at the end of 2024, and NXT became the signature WWE program broadcast on The CW Network.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Why The Rumored WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Events Are The Right Choices

Fans & Wrestlers Share Heartfelt Tributes After CM Punk Announces The Death Of His Dog, Larry

Chris Jericho Comments On Future As AEW & WWE Reportedly Vie To Sign Him

AEW Dynamite Preview (12/3/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream