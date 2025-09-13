Triple H Confirms Construction Of New WWE Performance Center
The opening of the WWE Performance Center in 2013 is one of the most innovative moves in company history.
Not only does the center allow for the company to train and develop WWE Superstars of the future, but it's also now the regular television home of the NXT product -- a third brand for WWE that the company sells television rights for.
The WWE Performance Center is full of state of the art equipment, promo tools, wrestling rings, crash pad rings, and numerous coaches -- many with years of Hall of Fame experience in WWE and elsewhere. It's hard to see how that facility could get an upgrade, but that's exactly what's happening.
During an interview with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco on Nightcap, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, revealed that the company is currently building a new Performance Center and like the first one, will reside in Orlando.
“It’s in Orlando. We’re in the process of building a new one, now, in Orlando. It’ll be even bigger and better.”- Triple H (h/t Fightful)
The WWE Performance Center opened in 2013 and was a first of it's kind facility for the training of pro wrestlers.
The WWE Performance Center has churned out star power
Notable current day WWE stars like Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Drew McIntyre, and countless others spent time working through the Performance Center and NXT prior to their main roster runs in WWE.
There are notable WWE Performance Center graduates that currently work outside of WWE. Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, and others are stars in AEW who spent time in NXT at the first Performance Center.
The existence of the WWE Performance Center also allowed WWE to start their WWE NIL program in 2021. The WWE NIL program is one in which WWE recruits high-level collegiate athletes to train them to be future pro wrestlers.
Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was the first WWE NIL that signed for the company. Other collegiate NIL names that worked at the Performance Center included The Cavinder Twins and the current NXT Champion, Oba Femi.
Triple H and WWE have not officially announced when the new WWE Performance Center would open.
The Latest On AEW, WWE, TNA & More
WWE Confirms Date For 2026 Royal Rumble In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WWE Smackdown Results (9/12/25): Cody Rhodes Returns, Sami Zayn Retains, Nia Jax Squashes Tiffany Stratton
Will Nikki Bella And AJ Lee Reunite On WWE Raw? Bella Speaks Out On The Topic
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Shares Troubling News On Cost Of AEW On HBO Max