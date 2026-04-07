Major Medical Update on Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez Following Scary Raw Collision

One of the most important matches at WrestleMania 42 could be in some jeopardy following a scary incident during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Houston.

2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan is less than two weeks away from challenging Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', but she is reportedly now being evaluated for a concussion after a backstage segment gone awry.

Morgan was having a private conversation with Roxanne Perez about her allegiances to the Judgment Day when Liv was jumped from behind by Stephanie Vaquer. The impact of La Primera's ambush caused Morgan and Perez to bump heads extremely hard. The sound of the collision was unsettling.

Roxanne then fell backward onto the concrete floor, while Vaquer continued her assault on her WrestleMania challenger. Stephanie picked Liv up off the ground and threw her head first into the Judgment Day clubhouse television set.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that both Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez are being monitored for possible head injuries.

“Both Liv and Roxanne in concussion protocol after they clonked skulls HARD when Stephanie jumped Liv from behind. Hopefully we didn’t just witness a disaster affecting WrestleMania,” Alvarez wrote in his report.

WrestleMania 42 is the biggest night of Liv Morgan's career

Liv Morgan | Netflix

After over a decade in WWE, Liv Morgan is finally getting her opportunity to shine on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Her upcoming Women's World Championship Match will be her first singles match on the main card at WrestleMania, and it's supposed to be the culmination of her latest comeback.

Morgan suffered a severe shoulder injury last summer which required her to undergo surgery. She missed out on both WWE Evolution and SummerSlam, which took place in her home state of New Jersey. Morgan was expected to be featured prominently at both events.

"I got injured in a moment [when] I had multiple things going on for me. I was really enjoying and loving what I was doing. So to have all that taken away from me for an extended period of time, I was angry. I was quite literally angry the whole entire time that I was recovering... I felt like my career was taken from me," Morgan told The Takedown on SI following her victory at the Royal Rumble.

WHAT A MATCH!@YaOnlyLivvOnce just punched her ticket to WrestleMania! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/45veUot7KA — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2026

It would be absolutely devastating for WWE, Morgan and her fans if she would now have to miss out on her big moment at WrestleMania 42.

Roxanne Perez, meantime, just returned to television a week ago. She missed multiple months of action after having a benign cyst removed from her back.

We'll provide updates on both women just as soon as more information becomes available. The Takedown on SI wishes them the best.