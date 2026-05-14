Major Update on Injured WWE Star's Potential Return on Raw

A former WWE champion is expected back soon.

It’s a busy period for WWE at the moment, with the company fresh off the Backlash PLE last Saturday as it starts the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and on May 31 in Turin.

While some WrestleMania rivalries have carried over into recent and upcoming shows, others have not, for one reason or another.

However, it appears that WWE could revisit a certain WrestleMania match with the impending return of a top superstar.

Former WWE Women's Champion set to return

Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

According to PWInsider, Stephanie Vaquer will be returning to the ring soon after being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The report states that WWE has had creative discussions regarding her return to action, and there is speculation that she could be back as soon as next week’s Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Vaquer last appeared on the April 27 edition of Raw, where she was attacked backstage by the Judgment Day trio of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez.

Morgan defeated Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 to win the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite being out due to injury, Vaquer has still been in the headlines this week.

Her ex-boyfriend, former AAA and CMLL wrestler Cuatrero was sentenced to 12 years and eight months on Tuesday on domestic violence and attempted femicide charges related to a March 2023 incident with Vaquer.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan part two coming soon?

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan | WWE

The Judgment Day attack on Vaquer likely sets up another match between Vaquer and Morgan for the title.

Based on the timing, the most logical possibility would be Clash In Italy later this month, as doing that match as early as Saturday Night’s Main Event would limit the story fuel for such a highly anticipated clash.

Dethroning Morgan won’t be an easy task for Vaquer.

Morgan won the Women’s Royal Rumble back in January, and she appears to be on a collision course with Rodriguez, Perez, or both at some point in the future after on-screen teases of possible dissension within the faction.

But Vaquer has more than proven that she is a worthy champion, and getting another run with the Women’s World Championship would add another accolade in what has already been a decorated start since debuting in NXT in September 2024.

Vaquer became the only women’s superstar in NXT history to simultaneously hold the NXT Women’s Champion and Women’s North American Championship.