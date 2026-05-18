Return Timeline for Stephanie Vaquer May Have Shifted

Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly on her way back to WWE programming, but as of this writing, she is not expected to appear on the Monday, May 18 edition of WWE Raw from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported last week that creative discussions regarding La Primera's return to the ring had begun, and that there was a chance she could appear on the Netflix broadcast this week in some capacity.

In an update, Johnson now says that there is no sign of Stephanie Vaquer being in Greensboro for Raw and that her return is expected closer to Clash in Italy on Sunday, May 31.

Judgment Day won't have to worry about Stephanie Vaquer tonight on Raw

Vaquer has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since the week following WrestleMania 42. After she dropped the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' last month, the creative team had The Judgment Day ladies carry out a backstage attack on Stephanie to write her off of television.

Lead Raw commentator Michael Cole announced her on-screen diagnosis as a second-degree AC joint sprain, with the reported belief that her real injury was in that same ballpark. She was said to be out indefinitely, but some within the company were optimistic that she would be back ahead of SummerSlam this August. It sounds as though she's going to be back long before then.

With Vaquer apparently still sidelined, the Judgment Day will keep their numbers advantage Monday night when Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez challenge Paige and Brie Bella for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Judgment Day | Netflix

The winner of tonight's match will move on to face Nia Jax and Lash Legend with the women's tag titles on the line this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Vaquer has been in the news quite a bit recently, following her ex-boyfriend's guilty verdict on domestic violence and attempted femicide charges out Mexico.

Luchador Cuatrero, real name Rogelio Reyes, was sentenced to just shy of 13 years this month, with two years time already served. The charges stemmed from a March 2023 incident where an argument between Reyes and Vaquer turned violent. She filed a complaint to police that alleged Reyes forced himself on her, choked her and threw her against a wall.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office released a statement on Reyes' guilty verdict and sentence late last week, revealing that he'll serve out his punishment on supervised release. Vaquer is expected to appeal for a tougher sentence.