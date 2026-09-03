Major Update on Bayley's Future With WWE

One of the biggest contract situations to track through the remainder of the year is that of former WWE Women's Champion Bayley. On Thursday afternoon, that situation became a little clearer.

Bayley's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire this year and rumors have circulated on her future. Could AEW be an option? Mercedes Mone posted a social media photo that depicted an AEW match between her and Bayley, a doctored picture of them squaring off at a WrestleDream event.

The picture does not feature Bayley's current ring name, but her independent wrestling name, Davina Rose. Both are former WWE rivals and the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Bayley has not been seen on television since losing to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event in July. Bayley and Valkyria were tag team partners, but Valkyria turned on her, which set up the match. Bayley wrestled at two WWE live events in July, but has been out of action since.

Bayley's WWE hiatus is reportedly ending soon, as a new report from PWInsider indicates that Bayley is set to return to the road for WWE within the next few weeks. The report did not reveal in what capacity Bayley would make a return, what show it would take place on, or whether it would be on the Raw brand or not.

Did Bayley sign a new contract with WWE?

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE

Bayley's WWE return raises more questions regarding her contract situation with the company. Has she signed a new deal? That fact is still unclear at this time.

Bayley is a multiple-time women's champion in WWE on both the Raw and SmackDown brands. She's also a face of NXT's black-and-gold era and was part of the Women's Evolution in WWE.

Bayley returning in a few weeks could mean she pops up on Raw or SmackDown. However, a return to the company at this weekend's Sunday Night Main Event program would make a big splash for her and be notable news for the event.

WWE will bring its Sunday Night Main Event show to Atlanta this weekend for a special Sunday edition of the traditional Saturday show. Announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a WrestleMania rematch, Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty in a singles match, and Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker. That match has been described as a match that will shape the future of WWE.