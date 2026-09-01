WWE Star Reportedly 100% Expected to Return This Month

The WWE Raw brand will get a significant talent boost by the end of the month.

A new report from PWInsider has revealed that Bronson Reed is expected back in WWE imminently. Reed has been out of action for more than six months while recovering from a serious arm injury and hasn't been seen on WWE television.

When he left WWE, Reed was part of The Vision faction that included Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul. The faction has since picked up Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri. Reed joined the group in 2025 when Seth Rollins was at its helm. He sided with Breakker after Breakker turned on Rollins to take the faction for himself and Heyman.

PWInsider reports that Reed was at WWE Headquarters at the end of August and is reportedly 100% expected to be back on Raw this month.

The Vision looks a lot different since Reed was last in WWE on a regular basis. Paul Heyman is no longer at the front of the group. Right now, it's mainly led by Bron Breakker. He and Theory are tag team champions, while Logan Paul has been out recovering from a torn triceps.

Bronson Reed will return to a Vision faction that looks a lot different

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed | WWE

Despite Heyman not being directly involved with the faction, he's still been close to Breakker during his feud with Oba Femi. Breakker and Femi will collide in a singles match at this weekend's Sunday Night's Main Event. On this week's episode of Raw, Heyman refused to pick a winner for that match and instead stated the importance of it as it pertained to the future of WWE.

Femi and Heyman have been embroiled in a feud together for much of 2026. He managed Brock Lesnar, who faced Femi during their match trilogy that started at WrestleMania and ended at SummerSlam. Femi and Lesnar each won a match against the other and Femi won the deciding third match this year in Minneapolis.

After that win, Lesnar anointed Femi as the future of WWE. From that point on, Heyman has shown consistent respect for Femi, which has irked Breakker. Breakker claimed that he was on the fast track in WWE until Femi came around.

WWE presents Sunday Night's Main Event this weekend. In addition to Femi vs. Breakker, the card will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a WrestleMania rematch and Lil Yachty vs. Baron Corbin. Should Yachty survive five minutes with Corbin, Trick Williams will earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship.