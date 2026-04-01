Major Update on Bron Breakker's Health After Missing Out on WrestleMania Match

Bron Breakker will not be wrestling Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42, but it's not because he wasn't cleared in time to compete.

The Unpredictable Badass has been on the shelf ever since he suffered a serious hernia injury on the February 2 edition of WWE Raw, but was said to be in the process of gaining medical clearance over the past week or so.

Assuming that both men would be able to complete their respective rehab processes, the expectation was that Breakker and Rollins would be facing one another at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas. However, it has now been announced that The Visionary will be taking on Gunther instead.

The Ring General ended a three-week hiatus from WWE Raw by dragging Rollins out of the ring this past Monday night as he was lining up for a stomp on Paul Heyman.

Gunther then locked in a sleeper hold, and choked out the former World Heavyweight Champion before emphatically pointing at the WrestleMania sign that was hanging inside Madison Square Garden.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce later made Rollins versus Gunther official for WrestleMania 42, which led many to believe that Bron Breakker was not able to recover from his injury in time to compete on the show. Turns out, that was not the case.

Bron Breakker has reportedly been given the greenlight to compete

Bron Breakker | WWE

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported Tuesday evening that Bron Breakker has now fully recovered from hernia surgery, and could have competed against Seth Rollins during WrestleMania weekend. The decision was made by WWE creative, however, to hold off on that match for now.

"The idea of Rollins vs. Breakker is very much alive, but they are wanting the proper television build time," Meltzer said in his report. "The entire storyline the past few weeks with Rollins and Paul Heyman was always to build to Gunther choking Rollins out in Madison Square Garden."

There had been growing concern over the past few weeks that the newly dubbed Career Killer was going to miss out on WrestleMania this year, which would have been a massive shocker considering his recent marquee victories over John Cena and AJ Styles.

WWE creative had reportedly been discussing Rey Mysterio as possible opponent for Gunther, prior to the WWE Hall of Famer getting hurt a few weeks back. The Ring General now takes the spot that was originally slated for Bron Breakker, who was clearly in line to face Rollins following what transpired at the Royal Rumble back in January.

The storyline affiliation between Gunther and Paul Heyman is not known at this time, but expect that information to come to light in the coming weeks.