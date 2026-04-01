Major Update on Bron Breakker's Health After Missing Out on WrestleMania Match
Bron Breakker will not be wrestling Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42, but it's not because he wasn't cleared in time to compete.
The Unpredictable Badass has been on the shelf ever since he suffered a serious hernia injury on the February 2 edition of WWE Raw, but was said to be in the process of gaining medical clearance over the past week or so.
Assuming that both men would be able to complete their respective rehab processes, the expectation was that Breakker and Rollins would be facing one another at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas. However, it has now been announced that The Visionary will be taking on Gunther instead.
The Ring General ended a three-week hiatus from WWE Raw by dragging Rollins out of the ring this past Monday night as he was lining up for a stomp on Paul Heyman.
Gunther then locked in a sleeper hold, and choked out the former World Heavyweight Champion before emphatically pointing at the WrestleMania sign that was hanging inside Madison Square Garden.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce later made Rollins versus Gunther official for WrestleMania 42, which led many to believe that Bron Breakker was not able to recover from his injury in time to compete on the show. Turns out, that was not the case.
Bron Breakker has reportedly been given the greenlight to compete
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported Tuesday evening that Bron Breakker has now fully recovered from hernia surgery, and could have competed against Seth Rollins during WrestleMania weekend. The decision was made by WWE creative, however, to hold off on that match for now.
"The idea of Rollins vs. Breakker is very much alive, but they are wanting the proper television build time," Meltzer said in his report. "The entire storyline the past few weeks with Rollins and Paul Heyman was always to build to Gunther choking Rollins out in Madison Square Garden."
There had been growing concern over the past few weeks that the newly dubbed Career Killer was going to miss out on WrestleMania this year, which would have been a massive shocker considering his recent marquee victories over John Cena and AJ Styles.
WWE creative had reportedly been discussing Rey Mysterio as possible opponent for Gunther, prior to the WWE Hall of Famer getting hurt a few weeks back. The Ring General now takes the spot that was originally slated for Bron Breakker, who was clearly in line to face Rollins following what transpired at the Royal Rumble back in January.
The storyline affiliation between Gunther and Paul Heyman is not known at this time, but expect that information to come to light in the coming weeks.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com