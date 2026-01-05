Major Update On Chris Jericho's Rumored Return Ahead Of WWE Raw

Raw in Jericho? Maybe one day soon, but also, maybe not.

The future of Chris Jericho has been a hot topic of conversation as of late. He's been heavily rumored to be WWE bound after his AEW contract expired. The was believed to have happened on December 31, but perhaps not.

Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful Select is reporting that the nine-time world champion could very well still be with AEW, as of this writing.

"Jericho disappeared from TV in the Spring of 2025. We've heard nothing about if his deal was extended or frozen during that time. However, Jericho is still on the company's roster page," Ross Sapp said in his report Monday evening. "We asked AEW reps in an official capacity if Jericho was still with the company, and they did not respond."

While still being listed on the AEW website may seem like a minor thing, it's usually not when it comes to this company. They are very good at keeping the roster page up to date, and even removed three other talents who saw their deals come to an end today.

There was a report at the end of December that said Jericho could be re-debuting with WWE as early as the January 5 edition of Monday Night Raw, but Ross Sapp heard differently when he reached out to his WWE sources.

"They said that Chris Jericho has not been brought up creatively as of yet, and that he was not factored into the plans for [Monday's] Raw that they had seen. There was the obligatory 'It wouldn't be the first time we got worked, too.'"

Chris Jericho has had a very successful six-year run with All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Chris Jericho's last appearance in WWE came all the way back at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. The following January he shockingly signed a full-time contract with upstart promotion All Elite Wrestling and went on to become the inaugural AEW Men's World Champion later that summer.

It's not a stretch to say that Jericho was the single most important signing in the history of Tony Khan's company, as he brought instant name recognition and credibility to the promotion. He, alongside Kenny Omega and fellow WWE alums Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, helped elevate AEW from promising to prominence in a relatively short amount of time.

Ross Sapp is reporting that the folks in charge of AEW still have a great relationship with Jericho, but they were well aware that his act had grown stale with their audience, which directly led to his lengthy absence from television.

Jericho last appeared on AEW Dynamite this past April. He flipped out on his stablemates Big Bill and Bryan Keith and left them to fend for themselves, in what could still turn out to be his final appearance for the company. But it sounds as though it could be a while longer before we know for sure.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Oba Femi Reveals The One Goal Driving His WWE Career

Netflix Drop First Trailer For WWE: Unreal Season 2

Will Ospreay Provides Major Health Update

WWE Star Says He Did Everything He Could To Be At Tanahashi's Retirement Match