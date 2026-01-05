Oba Femi Reveals The One Goal Driving His WWE Career

Oba Femi has made an impactful impression on WWE since making his debut in NXT back in 2023. Femi is currently the NXT Champion, but a main roster call is likely coming soon, as he's been featured in vignettes on main TV programming like WWE Raw and SmackDown.

Femi got a brief taste of the main roster near the end of 2025. As NXT Champion, Femi wrestled current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. That event was also the last match in the illustrious career of John Cena.

Femi had a strong showing on the microphone and in the ring during his stint against Rhodes. At points, it looked like he'd get a victory over the face of WWE, but it wasn't meant to be. Drew McIntyre interfered in the match and attacked Rhodes, causing the match to end as a no-contest.

Oba Femi's goal for his time in WWE

With Femi's arrival on the main roster on the horizon, he opened up about his goals during a new interview with BBC Sports. Femi said that to him, his time in WWE is more than just winning championships.

“I grew up a fan and I was like, ‘Man, I would kill to be a wrestler.’ It just didn’t feel plausible ... They don’t even really come to Africa for live events. You start telling yourself all these things. My goal is not necessarily to make young kids come and wrestle. That’s not the goal, but my goal is more to let them know that you can dream big and it’s okay and it’s possible.” Oba Femi

In addition to a potential main roster call, Femi is looking at a major 2026, and it all starts on this week's episode of NXT.

On Tuesday, NXT will once again put on its New Year's Evil special as the first show of the year. Femi is scheduled to headline that show in a championship match against Leon Slater.

Other announced matches for the show include Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship, Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women's North American Championship, and Izzy Dame vs. Tatum Paxley in a singles grudge match.

As of now, Femi hasn't been assigned to a main roster brand, and his official debut hasn't been announced.

