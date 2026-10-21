Major Update on Dragon Lee's WWE Contract Status

Dragon Lee has emerged as one of the star performers on Monday Night Raw these past few months, but questions surfaced back in September about whether he would be staying with the company for the long haul.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer reported that Dragon Lee and his brother, AEW star Dralistico, were both approaching free agency. They had filed a trademark for "HERMANOS LEE" as their respective deals were nearing expiration. However, that is reportedly no longer the case.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider said Tuesday night that WWE and Dragon Lee have come to terms on a contract extension that will keep him with the company, barring unforeseen circumstances, through the fall of 2031. Johnson's report has since been corroborated by the insiders at False Finish.

Accurate. Expect to see a lot more Dragon Lee https://t.co/mDT0EnfQbT — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 21, 2026

Dragon Lee has been with WWE since 2022, but he is arguably in the midst of his most significant push yet. While he hasn't been able to break through and win the title, his battles with Chad Gable for the Men's Intercontinental Championship have produced multiple match-of-the-year candidates.

His recent battles with Penta and Rey Fenix have also received critical acclaim, and with a new contract now locked into place, there's no reason why the WWE creative team shouldn't continue to put steam behind Dragon Lee in the weeks and months ahead.

Lee has achieved a fair amount of success during his WWE tenure, having captured the NXT Men's North American Championship, the WWE Speed Title and the World Tag Team Championship alongside the now-retired AJ Styles. Now there's the question of whether his brother will get the opportunity to taste similar success.

It's unknown whether WWE would have interest in Dragon Lee's brother

Dragon Lee | Netflix

Dragon Lee is just one of a trio of talented brothers who earn their living as professional wrestlers, and the other two were just in the news on Tuesday.

The aforementioned Dralistico appears to be on his way out of rival All Elite Wrestling. Bryan Alvarez followed up on his situation after he posted an AI-generated photo of himself in handcuffs on social media with the caption, "Maybe not for long?"

Alvarez said that his deal is up sometime in December, but there's been no mention whatsoever of Dralistico's prospects on the free agent market, including whether WWE would be interested in reuniting him with his brother on their programming.

Maybe not for long ? pic.twitter.com/QqVnqlrgIl — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) October 19, 2026

As for Dragon Lee's other brother, RUSH, he's been off of AEW television since July, but his situation is far different from Dralistico's.

RUSH recently had fans talking after his own social media post stated he wouldn't be back in the ring until next year. Bryan Alvarez reported Tuesday that RUSH is happy in All Elite Wrestling, by all accounts, but he's not legally able to work for the company at the moment.

It turns out that RUSH is dealing with a Visa issue that very likely won't be cleared up until January, at the earliest. We'll keep you posted on both Dralistico and RUSH as soon as more information becomes available.