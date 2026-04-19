Cody Rhodes Defeats Randy Orton to Retain WWE Title in WrestleMania Night One Main Event

Cody Rhodes is still the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rhodes won the match with a Cross Rhodes on Orton, after Orton had hit Pat McAfee with an RKO.

The match began with shenanigans involving Pat McAfee. McAfee interrupted ring introductions by Alicia Taylor to do his own for Randy Orton. As the bell for the match was about to be rung by the referee, McAfee smashed Rhodes with the microphone. He and Orton attacked Rhodes prior to the match starting up, but Rhodes withstood it and battled back.

Rhodes hit McAfee with Cross Rhodes, but then rolled him out of the ring and placed him onto the announce table. Before Rhodes could do anything to him there, Jelly Roll appeared. Jelly Roll told Rhodes he wanted to take out McAfee and he ended up splashing him through the announce table.

McAfee was taken out of the stadium on a stretcher as Rhodes looked on from the ring. The Las Vegas crowd chanted at and booed McAfee as he held up a thumbs-up on his way out on the ramp.

A mixed crowd reaction filled the WrestleMania 42 night one main event

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

Near the end of the match, when the referee was knocked out, McAfee ran down to the ring in a referee shirt and tried to count a pin for Orton. Rhodes kicked out at two. Right after, Orton hit McAfee with an RKO. That distraction allowed Rhodes to hit his Cross Rhodes for the win.

After the match was over, Orton smashed Rhodes in the face with the championship belt. Orton then punt-kicked Rhodes in the head and stood over him as the show ended.

The crowd favored Orton for most of the match and Rhodes used a variety of heel moves, including a low blow. Rhodes worked a lot of the match seemingly as a heel, and the audience booed him. Other heel tactics included stealing Orton's moves, taunting Orton, and ignoring the referee.

Pat McAfee was universally booed by the audience the entire time. Jelly Roll was not seen at all during the match after his spot at the beginning.

WrestleMania 42 Sunday will feature Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk in the main event for Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Other matches on the show include Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar and Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill.