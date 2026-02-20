Update on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42

The fate of one of the apparent marquee matches forWrestleMania 42 hangs in the balance of the two planned competitors' ability to rehab from their respective injuries.

Both Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are currently out of action, and it's unknown if they will be able to get cleared ahead of the 'Showcase of the Immortals', but they are said to be working as hard as possible to give Breakker's betrayal of Rollins a proper payoff in Las Vegas this April.

“Rollins and Breakker are both said to be rehabbing their asses off to get back as soon as they can,” Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Seth Rollins | WWE

The Visionary suffered a torn rotator cuff during his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel this past October. Not only would he go on to finish the bout, but he finally defeated his rival for the first time in four attempts to win the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship.

After it was determined that Rollins would be out of action for the better part of six months, WWE decided to have Breakker turn on the then World Heavyweight Champion and use his attack as the storyline reasoning for Seth's extended absence.

The creative team then began to lay the seeds for Rollins' eventual return by having a masked man jump Bron Breakker during his entrance at the Royal Rumble last month. He gave the Unpredictable Badass a stomp on the floor, which directly led to his quick elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Another major setback... but a potential backup plan?

Breakker would, unfortunately, suffer what was reported to be a serious hernia just two days later on Monday Night Raw when he flipped over the commentary table during a fit of rage. He would undergo surgery just a couple of days later.

The typical recovery time for hernia surgery, according to some brief online research, is anywhere from four to six weeks. It certainly sounds as though Breakker's injury was not typical, which is putting his WrestleMania 42 status in question.

With Breakker out of the equation for the time being, Big Bronson Reed has stepped up as Paul Heyman's top guy and the attacks of the mysterious masked man against The Vision have continued to take place.

Bronson Reed | WWE

It would only be logical to have Reed step in to face Rollins at 'Mania, assuming Breakker is unable to make it back in time. Bronson didn't hesitate to join in on the assault against Seth last October, and it would stand to reason that The Visionary would want to exact some revenge on the big man as well.

There's still eight weeks left for both Rollins and Breakker to give it their all to make this match happen at WrestleMania 42. We'll provide another update on their status as soon as one becomes available.

