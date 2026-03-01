Randy Orton Wins Men's Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has screwed over Cody Rhodes yet again, and Randy Orton is heading to WrestleMania 42 to challenge for the company's top prize.

The Viper knocked off five other competitors Saturday night in Chicago to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and as of this writing, that means he has earned the right to face the Scottish Warrior one-on-one for the WWE Title at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

Rhodes attempted to go wire-to-wire to earn the victory, and nearly pulled it off. He started the match with Je'Von Evans, who unfortunately had an early night. He hit an impressive frog splash onto Trick Williams off the top of the pod, but he was immediately picked up by Logan Paul and eliminated with The Paulverizer.

The Maverick then took out LA Knight with a small package after delivering an uppercut to the Megastar's package below the belt, and then he eliminated Trick Williams after Cody hit him with a Cross Rhodes.

Paul's WrestleMania dreams would soon be dashed by a returning Seth Rollins. The Visionary sent in a decoy masked man to lure away security personnel and then snuck into the cage to deliver a stomp to The Maverick, directly leading to his elimination.

After Rollins fled the scene, Drew McIntyre entered the cage to attack Cody Rhodes with the WWE Title belt. Rhodes and Orton would both fight off the Scottish Warrior, taking him down with a Cross Rhodes and an RKO, and then Randy caught his former protege napping. He dropped the American Nightmare an RKO and pinned him to pick up a rather surprising victory.

Regardless if Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn or any other competitor gets added into the mix at a later date, as recent on-screen developments have suggested is a possibility, we know that Randy Orton is guaranteed to have the opportunity to win his 15th World Championship in Las Vegas.

The Viper became the second person to punch their ticket to WrestleMania on Saturday night. Rhea Ripley won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to open the show. She'll now challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship this April.

WrestleMania 42 card (as of 2/28):

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship