Matt Hardy Shares His Thoughts On SummerSlam Six-Way TLC Match
The SummerSlam Six-Way TLC Match has been given a massive seal of approval from one of the men who helped put the stipulation on the map over 25 years ago.
The original TLC Match took place at SummerSlam 2000 and featured the Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian battling over the WWE Tag Team Championships.
That first contest and the rematch at WrestleMania X-Seven are still widely regarded as two of the best TLC Matches of all-time, but Sunday's bout made at least one OG competitor proud.
On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast, the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champion gave all twelve men, and the several women who got involved, rave reviews for what they accomplished.
“It was fun man, I was really proud of everyone. I got to chat with I think everybody that was in the match at some point except the Motor City Machine Guns, we didn’t get to catch up with them. They busted their ass and they put on great content. They gave some great callbacks and segued into original spots which were really cool. I loved what they did.”
Matt and Jeff Hardy were both in attendance Sunday, along with their TNA Bound for Glory opponents Bully Ray and D-Von.
Being there in person to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of TLC was actually a pitch made by Matt himself to his long-time buddy Shane Helms. The current WWE producer loved the idea so much that he ran it up the creative flagpole.
“I know he pitched it to a couple of people and they liked it and it officially got cleared I guess through the man with three Hs maybe Sunday morning or late Saturday night," Hardy said. "Shane ended up adding a little more to it, cause he also reached out to The Dudleyz and put them out there. I thought it was real cool that The Hardyz and The Dudleyz were standing out there." h/t Fightful
Neither Adam Copeland nor Christian Cage were in attendance for the anniversary, which was to be expected with both men being under contract with All Elite Wrestling.
SummerSlam 2025 marked the first PLE for the Street Profits in over a year
While they did not emerge from the match with the WWE Tag Team Championships, Sunday's TLC Match was a big one for The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had not competed on Premium Live Event in well over a year.
Ford took to Instagram this week to acknowledge the hard work that was put in to get Dawkins and himself to MetLife Stadium.
“16 months, before this past weekend’s SummerSlam was the last time we were on a PLE. And last weekend, we showed the world exactly what they have been missing! Work hard, stay focused, and forget the noise. SWEET. Now what’s next?”
The entire SmackDown Tag Team Division may be asking that question after The Wyatt Sicks successfully retained the titles on Sunday.
