Madison Square Garden Return Part Of WWE WrestleMania 42 Tour Date Announcements

Episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown may be coming to a city near you this spring.

WWE has announced several new host cities for March and April as part of the company's Road to WrestleMania 42 tour, which will include a return trip to New York City's Madison Square Garden.

These nine dates will almost entirely fill up the calendar ahead of this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', which will take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

WWE Road to WrestleMania 42 Tour Dates:

Friday, March 6: Friday Night SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Monday, March 9: Monday Night Raw from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Friday, March 13: Friday Night SmackDown from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Monday, March 16: Monday Night Raw from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, March 27: Friday Night SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Monday, March 30: Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Monday, April 6: Monday Night Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Friday, April 10: Friday Night SmackDown from the SAP Center in San Jose, California

Monday, April 13: Monday Night Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Thursday's release from WWE did not advertise any specific Superstars for these shows, but considering the importance of these dates, fans should anticipate some of the biggest names in the company to be in attendance — Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Stephanie Vaquer among them.

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

Tickets for each live event will go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, save for the Houston show. Tickets for the April 6 edition of Monday Night Raw at the Toyota Center will be available through AXS.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting Monday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Two-day combo and single-day tickets to WrestleMania 42 are also still available via Ticketmaster.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Logan Paul Confirms He's Signed A New WWE Contract

Several WWE Superstars Among First Announced Fanatics Fest 2026 Participants

Nikki Bella Heading To Fiesta Bowl To Help Expand WWE ESPN Partnership

Two More NXT Stars Under Consideration For WWE Main Roster Call-Ups