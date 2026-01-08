Madison Square Garden Return Part Of WWE WrestleMania 42 Tour Date Announcements
Episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown may be coming to a city near you this spring.
WWE has announced several new host cities for March and April as part of the company's Road to WrestleMania 42 tour, which will include a return trip to New York City's Madison Square Garden.
These nine dates will almost entirely fill up the calendar ahead of this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', which will take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WWE Road to WrestleMania 42 Tour Dates:
- Friday, March 6: Friday Night SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Monday, March 9: Monday Night Raw from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Friday, March 13: Friday Night SmackDown from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- Monday, March 16: Monday Night Raw from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Friday, March 27: Friday Night SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Monday, March 30: Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Monday, April 6: Monday Night Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Friday, April 10: Friday Night SmackDown from the SAP Center in San Jose, California
- Monday, April 13: Monday Night Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Thursday's release from WWE did not advertise any specific Superstars for these shows, but considering the importance of these dates, fans should anticipate some of the biggest names in the company to be in attendance — Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Stephanie Vaquer among them.
Tickets for each live event will go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, save for the Houston show. Tickets for the April 6 edition of Monday Night Raw at the Toyota Center will be available through AXS.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting Monday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Two-day combo and single-day tickets to WrestleMania 42 are also still available via Ticketmaster.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com