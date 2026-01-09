WWE SmackDown Preview (1/9/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's been nearly five years since Drew McIntyre held the WWE Championship, but tonight could very well be the night that he climbs back to the top of the mountain.
The Scottish Warrior has had three opportunities to end Cody Rhodes's second reign as champion dating back to Wrestlepalooza in September, and he fell short on each occasion.
Over the last few weeks he's been able to transform his quest for the gold into a bitter and personal rivalry with The American Nightmare, and he successfully manipulated his way into one more title match. He was even able to name the stipulation.
Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, headlined by what will very likely be a brutal Three Stages of Hell Match for the top prize in all of professional wrestling.
Per the terms of an agreement reached with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes has been unable to lay a finger on McIntyre ahead of this match tonight. He's had to sit back and let his anger and frustration build, even as the Scottish Warrior made some heinous comments about his late father.
Will that pent-up aggression fuel him to victory, or will Cody's emotions get the better of him and cost him the WWE Championship? We'll find out shortly.
Former NXT Champion Trick Williams will also make his SmackDown in-ring debut tonight against Rey Fenix, while The Wyatt Sicks battle The MFTs in a massive tag team match. Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Damian Priest and Sami Zayn are all being advertised for the show as well.
Here's everything we currently know about the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Three Stages of Hell Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
It's now or never for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has one final shot to become WWE Champion when he faces Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match. It's the best two out of three, with the first fall being decided in a straight-up wrestling match.
If McIntyre is able to prove that he is the better man in a fair fight, then all he'll have to do is pick up one more fall in either a no-holds-barred contest or an old-school steel cage match to win the championship.
8-Man Tag Team Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs
Solo Sikoa's quest to conquer SmackDown has not come to fruition as quickly as planned, in large part due to the formidable challenge of the sinister Wyatt Sicks. The former Tribal Chief has vowed to take everything from Uncle Howdy, starting with the WWE Tag Team Championship.
The title belts may not be on the line tonight, but The MFTs do have the opportunity to send a major message and earn some momentum when they battle the Wyatts in an 8-man tag team match.
Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams
Trick Williams says he signed a contract with Friday Night SmackDown for one reason, and that's to win the WWE Championship. A week after his face-to-face with Sami Zayn, the cocky and confident former NXT Champion will make his in-ring debut on the Blue Brand when he faces off against Rey Fenix.
Will Trick Willy start off his main roster career with a victory, or will he discover that his climb to the top might not be as easy as he anticipated?
How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV
WWE SmackDown start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown location:
Location: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
WWE Smackdown card (Announced):
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell Match for the WWE Championship
- The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs in an 8-Man Tag Team Match
- Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com