Roman Reigns Confirmed For Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event
Roman Reigns secured his first WWE victory since defeating Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat on the Netflix debut episode January 6 at SummerSlam alongside his cousin Jey Uso.
The duo defeated Paul Heyman's duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a destructive and thrilling tag team match. The pro wrestling business has always been about what's next.
And according to a report from WrestleVotes, Reigns will wrestle at Clash in Paris on August 31. The publication is also reporting that Reigns' inclusion was a recent development.
This report comes after a new date was added to Reigns' upcoming schedule. The six-time world champion is also advertised for the August 18 episode of Monday Night Raw inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ever since the conclusion of the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1, fans have been anticipating when another one-on-one showdown between Reigns and new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will take place. Although, it turns out fans will have to wait a bit longer before the two former SHIELD teammates compete against each other again.
BodySlam.net is also reporting that Reigns' matchup at Clash in Paris will "unlikely" be a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship. There's been no confirmation or reports suggesting Reigns will compete against Cody Rhodes for his WWE World Championship either.
The Tribal Chief's creative plans have developed quickly within the past few days. Reigns could have unfinished business with CM Punk after Reigns was the one pinned in their triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.
Bron Breakker could also look for revenge on Reigns for suffering a loss to him at the opening match of SummerSlam.
Clash in Paris will air live internationally on Netflix and domestically on Peacock at 1:00pm Eastern Sunday August 31.
Stephanie Vaquer and Naomi are the only two superstars with a confirmed match on the show.
Vaquer won a 20-women battle royal at the WWE Evolution PLE July 13 to earn a Women's World Championship match at Clash in Paris. This will be Vaquer's first championship opportunity since joining the main roster from NXT earlier this year.
Ticket prices for the PLE taking place inside Paris La Défense Arena August 31 top out at $3,900. With one of WWE's biggest draws now slated to have a match on the show, the potential for the event is limitless.
All eyes now turn to August 18 as fans await Reigns' arrival back to WWE TV.
