More Major WWE Stars Announced for Fanatics Fest NYC 2026

John Cena might be done as an in-ring competitor, but his appearances for WWE will continue. The Never Seen 17 has been announced to appear at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 later this year.

Earlier today, NFL Legend Tom Brady participated in a Fanatics Fest NYC Lineup Break to announce the ten newest names who will be attending the event July 16 through 19 at the Javits Center in New York City, revealing multiple extremely rare cards that were then given away to some lucky viewers watching the stream.

Among the revealed names were WWE Superstars John Cena, The Undertaker, and Logan Paul. They join Dennis Rodman, Eli Manning, Roger Clemens, David Ortiz, Paul Pierce, Henrik Lundqvist, and Brett Favre.

Loga Paul at WrestleMania 38 | Logan Paul on X

Tom Brady has some fun at WWE Superstar Logan Paul's expense

During the Lineup Break, the ongoing rivalry between Tom Brady and Logan Paul continued when Paul's rookie card out of 50 was revealed.

"Oh, this guy. After me talking all this smack. How do you even have a rookie card? You're not even an athlete," Tom Brady questioned. "Just kidding, Logan. Wow, that's pretty athletic, I will say. That's impressive. For a non-athlete, that's impressive."

Logan Paul's rookie card features him doing a moonsault from the top rope onto an opponent lying on the commentator's table.

Will Tom Brady be in The Usos corner at WrestleMania 42?

Tom Brady | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been plenty of teases in recent weeks that Tom Brady and his former teammate and WWE Superstar Rob Gronkowski might do something at next month's WrestleMania 42 event with Logan Paul.

Last night's episode of Raw teased a potential match between The Usos and The Vision for the World Tag Team Titles at the Showcase of the Immortals. If this happens, with Paul Heyman in Logan Paul and Austin Theory's corner, The Usos could use some backup of their own.

If WWE is looking for a first-hour ESPN moment, Tom Brady getting physical with Logan Paul would certainly fit that bill.

John Cena | WWE

Here is the updated list of WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026:

John Cena

The Undertaker

Logan Paul

Rhea Ripley

Cody Rhodes

Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan

Randy Orton

IYO SKY

Tiffany Stratton

Jey Uso

Stephanie Vaquer

Last year's Fanatics Fest event featured over 500 athletes. Additional athletes across all sports are scheduled to be revealed for the event in the upcoming weeks and months.