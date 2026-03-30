‘Sent a Message Before the Game’—Why This Real Madrid Star is Inspired By Tom Brady

When the French national team arrived at Gillette Stadium ahead of its friendly against Brazil, star midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni knew he had to whip out his phone.

“I sent a message to Tom Brady,” the 26-year-old Real Madrid player told L’Equipe. “I sent him a picture of his stadium. He replied that he was happy the French team could play here.”

Brady spent 20 seasons (2000–2019) at Gillette Stadium, home to the NFL’s New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl rings across that time, before adding a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to conclude a historic career. He is a big inspiration to Tchouaméni, who follows the NFL and enjoys American culture.

“[Brady] inspired me,” Tchouaméni added. “We have many great icons in France, but there are many American athletes who inspired me when I was younger. I can name LeBron James, Serena Williams. I grew up watching these people. It was always inspiring.”

Tchouaméni and Mbappé Are Embracing a Summer on American Soil

Tchouaméni (center left) and Kylian Mbappé (center right) play at the club and national levels together. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

France defeated Brazil 2–1 on Thursday, before traveling south to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday to beat Colombia 3–1.

Les Bleus—aside from increasing their undefeated streak to nine games and boosting to No. 2 in the FIFA World Rankings—have grown accustomed to American soil this week, just in time for the World Cup this summer, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

France will compete in Group I, facing Senegal, the winner of Iraq vs. Bolivia, and Norway, all in the U.S. and with the final match back at Gillette—exciting news for Tchouaméni.

“I’ve always been inspired by American culture, by different sports like basketball and American football,” he said. “My connection to them developed by watching games. For me, for example, playing in the Patriots' stadium, in that legendary stadium, is something special. I know the history of this team and of this stadium. But beyond that, it's also their mentality that has interested me.”

Tchouaméni told reporters after the Brazil win: “That was great, especially for me as a football fan. It’s incredible to get the chance to play at the ‘Tom Brady’ stadium.”

Tchouaméni’s excitement over football comes on the heels of Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson taking a visit to Clairefontaine, France’s training grounds, last week to see the team. Robinson snapped photos with the players; swapped jerseys with French superstar Kylian Mbappé and Tchouaméni; and even had the players try on his helmet and pads.

👀 @Bijan5Robinson a rencontré @atchouameni, et il lui a même prêté son uniforme NFL ! pic.twitter.com/9A4w2KRA44 — NFL France (@NFLFrance) March 24, 2026

Mbappé has also embraced American culture, with the French team posting a video to social media on Monday of the Real Madrid striker treating a World Cup soccer ball like a basketball and sinking a perfect shot into the locker room’s waste bin.

Shortly after, Mbappé took to social media to tease the NBA about a potential short-term contract for him.

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