WWE Continues Unfair Treatment Of Becky Lynch By Posting Survivor Series Footage

There appears to be someone at every level of WWE that has it out for Becky Lynch.

The greatest women's superstar in the history of the company was screwed out of her Women's Intercontinental Championship a few weeks back (as evidenced here), and not only did no one in upper management reprimand referee Jessika Carr for her inexcusable actions that night, they allowed her to officiate WarGames this past Saturday.

It was only a matter of time before Carr's blatant hatred of The Man would come into play, and sure enough, it did toward the conclusion of the match.

AJ Lee | WWE

As Lynch was heroically fighting through the pain of AJ Lee's Black Widow submission, which she was only able to apply thanks to a 5-on-1 advantage in favor of her team, Carr purposefully misread Becky's plea for help as her giving up and eagerly called for the bell.

The Man took to social media as soon as she returned to the locker room to publicly protest the finish, and she rightfully continued to do so throughout the rest holiday weekend.

"I DID NOT TAP, I WAS WAVING AT MY TEAMMATES TO COME OVER BECAUSE I HAD A PLAN TO GET OUT OF THE SUBMISSION HOLD. CARR WAS READY TO CALL THE MATCH!! SHE WAS SMILING! LIKE A SICKO SHE WAS READY! LOOK AT THE FOOTAGE!!!" Becky Lynch on X

I DID NOT TAP, I WAS WAVING AT MY TEAMMATES TO COME OVER BECAUSE I HAD A PLAN TO GET OUT OF THE SUBMISSION HOLD. CARR WAS READY TO CALL THE MATCH!! SHE WAS SMILING! LIKE A SICKO SHE WAS READY! LOOK AT THE FOOTAGE!!! pic.twitter.com/1OlCpLRjgj — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 1, 2025

The evidence is once again, clearly, in Becky's favor. She's already promised legal action if Raw General Manager Adam Pearce does not ultimately decide to overturn Maxxine Dupri's IC Title victory, which is something he's shown no willingness to do thus far.

To make matters even worse, the WWE social media department is now taking the mistreatment and disrespect of the company's biggest star to another level.

Why is this being celebrated?!

The official WWE X account posted the below split video Monday afternoon of AJ Lee's WarGames team celebrating, while Becky Lynch (understandably) has an apparent mental breakdown outside of the ring.

It's been a rough go of late for @BeckyLynchWWE... 😅 pic.twitter.com/KsXNp2ywhp — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2025

Yes, it has been a rough go for the still rightful Women's Intercontinental Champion, and no one within WWE has yet to step up in her defense. Instead, the company is openly celebrating her misery. Absolutely despicable behavior.

Becky Lynch is expected to be at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona for tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Hopefully, GM Adam Pearce will come to his senses within the next few hours and take necessary action to right the wrongs of the past several weeks.

